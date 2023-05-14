WHO Declares End of Global Health Emergency by Covid-19

The health emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic has ended, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced. The announcement comes more than 3 years after the organization declared the coronavirus disease a “global health emergency”, the WHO’s highest alert level. And it represents the symbolic end of the devastating pandemic that caused lockdowns in many countries and disrupted economies around the world.

Not over yet

But the world organization also pointed out that even though the emergency phase is over, the pandemic has not come to an end. “It is with great hope that I declare the end of Covid-19 as a global health emergency,” said WHO Director General TedrosAdhanomGhebreyesus. “This does not mean that Covid-19 is over as a global health threat”, he said.

He added that he would not hesitate to call back the experts to reassess the situation in case Covid-19 “endangers our world”. Although the official death toll from the pandemic is around 7 million people, the organization’s director said the real figure “is likely” to be closer to 20 million dead. And he warned that the virus continues to be a significant threat.

