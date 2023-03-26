More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    What Do Costa Ricans Do for Entrepreneurship?

    The sector most chosen by Costa Rican entrepreneurs is retail sales. Globally, 3 in 10 citizens have started at least one business in the past

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Costa Rica is in a privileged position in terms of economic and business development compared to the rest of Central America; According to the World Bank, Costa Rica is the second best business environment in Latin America. In this way, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MiPymes) represent 99% of all registered companies in the country.

    In this sense, Alegra.com, the electronic accounting and invoicing platform with more than 750,000 registered MiPymes, carried out an analysis regarding the sectors most chosen by Ticos when it comes to starting a business; determining that the Retail Trade category is the preferred one. Similarly, the Services and Consulting sector continues to be among those chosen, followed by the agriculture, livestock, forestry, and fishing sectors.

    Global trends have led Costa Rican entrepreneurs to focus their businesses on these sectors. Additionally, it is necessary to consider that the resources (financial, human, natural, technological) that small entrepreneurs have are decisive when choosing a sector in which to undertake, highlights Jahzeel Cordero, from Alegra.com.

    The food and beverage subsector is the strongest

    According to the study, 36% of MiPymes are dedicated to retail sales, that is, retailers that sell products or services to the final consumer. Within the sector, the food and beverage subsector is the one with the largest number of companies, representing 28% of all MiPymes in the country within the industry. This subsector includes local stores and supermarkets, butchers, bakeries, among others. In second and third place is the clothing and footwear subsector and the hardware and construction materials subsector, which represent 22.6% and 11.6% of the total number of SMEs in the country within the industry, respectively.

    Likewise, 28.5% of the enterprises created in Costa Rica belong to the category of Services and Consulting. Within the sector, the outstanding subsectors are business consulting (25%); design, architecture and engineering (20%); information technology and communications (16%), legal services (10%), and accounting services (10%).

     Do You want to see more? Visit and subscribe at  Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceA Diario Costa Rica
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Bean Producers Have a New Red Bean Variety
    Next article
    The Importance of Resting for Your Overall Health
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    The Importance of Resting for Your Overall Health

    We live fast, full of responsibilities and with a thousand tasks to complete, this means that sometimes we do not have free time
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »