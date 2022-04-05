Businesses in Costa Rica Can Work With 100% Capacity and Without the Need to Ask For a QR Code as of this Past Friday

As of this Friday, April 1st, all restriction measures for businesses in Costa Ricaare lifted, in order for them to operate with 100% capacity without the need to verify vaccination status.Nor will the administrators of establishments have the need to review the QR code.

“The capacity of all sports, cultural, academic, business and religious activities, in establishments with a valid operating health permit or with the corresponding health authorization, as well as those carried out on public roads, will be 100% capacity, complying with the specific protocol for said activity, without having to present the QR code that verifies the complete vaccination scheme as an entry requirement,” the Health ministry said in a statement.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

The lifting of these measures responds to the intention of the Ministry for a responsible gradual opening, in accordance with the fight that has been waged against the expansion of Covid-19 for almost two years.

The entity, however, asks the general population to maintain precautions such as hand washing, distancing in closed spaces and their approach to vaccination campaigns, to avoid new contagion peaks.

No health past to enter the country

Likewise, also starting this Friday, April 1st, people who enter the country will not have to present the health pass, regardless of whether they are foreigners or nationals.