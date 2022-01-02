More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Authorizes Import and Use of Covid-19 SelfTests

    They must be recommended by the World Health Organization / Pan American Health Organization

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    As a screening strategy, Costa Rica authorized the importation and use of Covid-19 self-tests, the Ministry of Health announced. Those interested in marketing this type of test must obtain authorization from the Customer Service Department of the Ministry of Health.

    Strict regulations

    These self-tests must be recommended by the World Health Organization / Pan American Health Organization or authorized by the “Strict regulatory authorities for the prequalification of in vitro tests”.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    “The tests must have a sensitivity equal to or greater than 80% (probability that the test result for a disease is positive if you really have the disease) and a specificity equal to or greater than 95% (probability that the results of a test are negative if you really do not have the disease) “, said the Ministry of Health.

    If this test is positive, people should isolate themselves and go to a health service to verify their result by RT-PCR.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica Recovered 27of the 29 Airlines That Flew Before the Pandemic
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Authorizes Import and Use of Covid-19 SelfTests

    If this test is positive, people should isolate themselves and go to a health service to verify their result by RT-PCR.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER