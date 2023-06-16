Panama Opens Process to Obtain Licenses for the Manufacture of Medicinal Cannabis

The Panamanian Ministry of Health (Minsa) announced on Monday the start of the call process for companies interested in obtaining a license to manufacture medicinal cannabis derivatives in the Central American country. “Today, Monday, June 5th, 2023, the bases for the selection of these people or companies interested in obtaining a license to manufacture medical cannabis derivatives are published”, said the director of the Department of Pharmacy and Drugs of the Minsa, Elvia Lau, in a video message.

Lau announced that companies interested in being part of this process must know the bases, published on the Minsa website, and will have until September 5th, 2023 to clarify any doubts. “What the Technical Committee of Medicinal Cannabis will see is the solvency and expertise that companies have, that present all their documents, to work on this issue of medical cannabis”, said the official.

Carry out the entire production chain, from planting, controlled environment, harvesting, drying and even dispensing

Those interested will deliver their documents in sealed envelopes and they will remain so until September 18th, 2023, when the 75 days estimated by law expire, then the envelopes of the participating companies will be opened. “The Medicinal Cannabis Committee will review all this and then it will recommend us, the 7 licensees, because (…) the norm says that up to 7 licenses will be granted”, she expanded. The 7 licensees will be able to carry out the entire production chain, from planting, controlled environment, harvesting, drying and even dispensing.

Law 242, introduced on October 13th, 2021, which was sanctioned in August 2022 by the Panamanian President, LaurentinoCortizo Cohen, regulates the use and access of the product and its derivatives, for therapeutic, medical, veterinary, scientific and research purposes. in all the country. At the time, the Panamanian president clarified that the commercialization of the products will be done under strict import control with a traceability program that includes monitoring, from the cultivation areas to the laboratories and final points of sale.

Medical cannabis, according to the regulations, can be used, among other pathologies, for diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cancer, autism, HIV and arthritis. “Indeed, this is an issue in which we have been very close, since we know of the patients who require this type of medication”, Lau pointed out.