Ivy Queen, ComandoTiburón, Malpaís, and Los Ajenos Will Be at the Next Liberia International Expo in July 2023

The Livestock Chamber of Liberia, together with the production company ‘One Entertainment’, announced this Tuesday the new edition of the Liberia International Expo, which will feature the participation of numerous local and foreign artists. The activity will take place from July 19th to 30th, 2023, at the Chamber’s facilities, near the Daniel Oduber airport.

This year includes the participation of representatives of the cattle fair in the city of Houston, Texas. This is considered the largest in the world in terms of volume of cattle transactions as well as visitors.

Among the different activities, in Liberia there will be an important bull riding with the best bulls from the Guanacaste inshore versus those from Nicaragua, the organizers reported. There will also be a parade of horsemen through the streets of the White City and an exhibition of female riders with equine skills, as well as talks for women entrepreneurs. Additionally, the Guana Run is planned in its first edition with races of 5 kilometers, 10 kilometers and 20 kilometers.

The musical guests for the event

For the upcoming international expo, the confirmed national artists are:

• Marimba Orchestra Los Golobio

• Liberian Land Band

• The Kings of the Iron

• Coastal Dimension

• Bad Country

• Those of the Inshore

• Max Goldberg

• The Outsiders

• Plug

• DJ Kevin Barboza

• In BeTwin

In addition, the international artists that will join the festivities are:

• The Rockie

• Magic Juan (Former Project One)

• Big Boy

• Shark Command

• AB Quintanilla and the Kumbia All Starz

• Pipe Good

• Ivy Queen

Tickets will be sold at eticket.cr and prices range from ¢19,500 to ¢39,500. The date they will be available will be announced later.

The International Liberia Expo will offer exhibitions, judging, SMEs, car companies, machinery, congress, educational tours for all schools in the area and food sales in the province. “For us it has been a challenge and an immense joy, not only to hold an event, but to deepen and study what we want to communicate to dignify so much love from Guanacaste to Costa Rica. “That is why we reformulated the entire concept and we come with a renewed production, mixing entertainment and traditions, which will unite the 11 Guanacastecan cantons for the very first time. This will be done with the participation of the Houston International Fair”, commented Juan Carlos Campos, general producer of the ONE company.

Access to the fair field will cost ¢2,500 and ¢4,000 depending on the day of the week.