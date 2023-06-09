Artificial Intelligence Comes to the World of Human Resources

Automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are transforming the way of working in different industries, directly impacting the management of human resources. Companies are increasingly forced to adapt to this new reality, learn and make the most of the tools that AI offers to improve efficiency, productivity and employee satisfaction.

The use of technology has become essential for business development, including the management of Human Talent. In addition, it is emphasized that it is increasingly necessary for business leaders to stop resisting this reality and start making good use of it in their processes.

Biggest benefits in human capital management

The use of AI tools allows HR managers to be busy with more strategic tasks. One of the biggest benefits in human capital management is the ability to analyze large amounts of data and find patterns. Algorithms can analyze resumes, skills tests, and interviews to identify more suitable candidates. Also, it allows the training and development of collaborators, by identifying gaps in skills and developing personalized training plans.

A recent Gartner study predicts that by 2025, 50% of work tasks will be automated. This means that companies will have to adapt to a new labor scenario, in which job descriptions and required skills will be different from the current ones.

In the above context, Artificial Intelligence in human capital management becomes a crucial issue, as it offers new opportunities to do things better and more efficiently. In addition, it helps in talent identification, data analysis, performance evaluation, and decision making.

However, the use of AI in human capital management is not without its challenges. One of the main challenges is to guarantee the privacy and security of employee data, making sure that AI algorithms are not biased, as unintentional discrimination could result.

Loss of employment due to automation and the elimination of repetitive jobs

Another of the concerns about the use of technology is about the loss of employment due to automation and the elimination of repetitive jobs. It is important to note that the use of AI does not fully replace human intervention; rather it should be seen and used as a complementary tool to improve the quality and accuracy of decision making.

Regarding the cost-benefit ratio of the implementation of AI in the recruitment and selection process, it is important to highlight that, although it may require a significant initial investment in technology and training, in the long term it represents considerable savings in costs terms of time and costs associated with contracting processes.

Chatbots and virtual assistants, robotic process automation (RPA), time and attendance management software, Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), and sentiment analysis and emotion recognition are some of the AI tools that are currently revolutionizing the management of human talent.