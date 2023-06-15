Iberojet Airline Inaugurates a Third Flight per Week from Madrid to Costa Rica

The Spanish airline Iberojet announced that last Thursday, June 8th, it inaugurated a third flight per week between Madrid and Costa Rica. The company informed through its social networks that the flights will be carried out on a Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

It is added to the frequencies that already operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays. “We share with you good news. Today Iberojet will start its third frequency”, reported Iberojet.

14,000 people have arrived from Spain

Records from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) indicate that from January to April 2023, 14,364 people have arrived from Spain. If this data is compared with the same period in 2019 (before the pandemic began) the number reached 17,418.

It means that the country still has the task of recovering 17.5% of those who arrived from Spain by air. Spain is the fourth European market that sends the most tourists to Costa Rica. It ranks after France, the United Kingdom and Germany.

This increase in frequency helps with the Government’s goal of recovering in 2023 the number of tourists that arrived in Costa Rica prior to the pandemic. Although, the current head of the ICT, William Rodríguez López, told that they are focused on recovery by air.