Do You Know Who Dino Urpi Is? A Costa Rican Full Of Art and Surprises

We welcome June with the best energy, because two Ticos, Dino Urpí and Javier Martén, are part of the Juannio 2023 contest in which artists from countries like Guatemala, Colombia, Cuba, El Salvador and of course Costa Rica will be able to present their artistic works.Both Costa Rican artists are part with another 100 of this edition of Juannio.

It is worth noting that the Juannio contest has been held since 1964 in Guatemala and has had the purpose of supporting inclusion through the work of the country’s Neurological Institute that cares for girls, boys and young people with intellectual disabilities and do not have with the necessary resources. The BancoAgromercantil de Guatemala (BAM) has already been a sponsor for three years and they also have the support of BMI and GrupoCofiño.

This year, the contest-auction activity will be held at the Miraflores Museum with extended hours so that all audiences can visit the exhibition this June and next (July).

Exclusively, we talked with the artists Dino and Javier, but this time we will let you know much more about Dino Urpí

Dino, is Costa Rican by birth, specifically from Cariari, there they lived in a house that his father built in front of the club in the area. Before his 18th birthday he hadlived in 5 different houses.Of his parents, he stressed that the mixture between power and sensitivity has remained as a teaching.

About his knowledge and trajectory

Dino is a multidisciplinary artist, event producer and entrepreneur. She has a degree in Fine Arts from the Maryland Institute College of Art, a postgraduate degree in Art for Social Inclusion from the University of Barcelona and a Master’s Degree in Holistic Coaching from ESNECA Business School.

He has tutored and art coached at epl, a high-end one-on-one tutoring company, and worked at the Southern Costume Company in New Orleans right out of college.

He is a person totally full of surprises, in addition to feeling a great passion for painting, he reads tarot cards professionally when asked, he is also dedicated to mixing music at events and theme parties, how are you?

What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

In his spare time he learns Astrology at Astrology University, goes out to talk with friends and to the gym or just try to rest.”What happens with me is that I always have something to do or I can invent something to do, if I’m not doing a painting, I’m designing, looking for new music, organizing, planning something, etc. Actually I almost never stop, I need stimulation. What I do take care of is that my stress levels do not rise too much. Before, I put more pressure on myself, but I realized that the key is to be happy and trust at your own pace,” Urpí highlighted.

What led you to the world of art, entrepreneurship, music being a DJ, organizing events and even tarot? How long have you been working on each of them?

Dino needed to decide what to study, he had only two options: art or psychology, of course he chose art. He considers himself a curious person with a lot of energy, and even “ordinary”, all these characteristics he believes have led him to get involved in different areas, to learn from different fields.

Without a doubt, art is linked to everything he does in his day to day, both in his ventures and projects; He has already been practicing the art profession for 12 years, he has been managing his events for 8 years, he has already been reading letters officially for 5 years and he had his first class as a DJ in 2019.

The Costa Rican artist loves all the areas in which he focuses, because in his opinion “each one stimulates me in a different way, so it happens with the feedback that touches my heart and generates happiness,” he said.

The successes have been constant

He has been the invited artist to exhibit at the Princess of Wales Conservatory at the Royal Botanical. Also, at Gardens Kew in England for its 26th edition of the Orchid Festival. He has won scholarships and honoraria.

Selection process and participation in Juannio 2023

In the call for Juannio this year around 140 artists applied, for a total of approximately 195 works. The works are chosen by a professional qualifying jury. For this edition they chose 26 artists. “I applied with a paint called Portales from my Natura series,” he said.

What can you tell us about making art today? What is needed beyond creativity, because now there are so many digital platforms and times have changed?

For Dino Urpí, making art today is a somewhat controversial subject, which he feels is very relative.”With so much technology, artificial intelligence, smart cell phones and machinery, I feel that it is becoming more and more normalized. It becomes a convenience and everything is more saturated, losing its special differentiating factor. If you have a cell phone with a camera, you are now a photographer or videographer, even if you you have social networks you can act as a model, if you put some spots on a canvas and you paint and so on. I feel that today talent is often confused with popularity”.

It is worth noting that the talented artist comes from a school where they have taught him that work should speak for itself. He thinks that there is a break in traditions and institutions, but it must be remembered that the referents will still remain, perhaps for a reason.

Another point made by Dino is that marketing is important, “it may be that your work is “ok”, not as good as someone else’s, but if you know how to sell and market, you can do much better having work “ok”. There are many gray lines. That is why I focus on the things that I am in control of: my effort, my attitude, my artistic practice and my motivation.

What do you think you need to do or achieve?

When we touch on the subject of what he notices to be done, Urpí feels that the best is just beginning. “I would like to be represented by a prestigious gallery, exhibit on a large scale in other countries such as Japan, Dubai, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, among others. Also have my most solid clothing brand and a house near the sea.

What inspires you about Costa Rica?

Urpí sees Costa Rica as a fertile container of opportunities, “thirsty for change, held back by its idiosyncrasies and the Government. Its nature and beauty inspire me a lot, the sea, animals, flowers, fruits, and mountains.”

What do you think Costa Rica lacks? What would you improve?

In his opinion, Costa Rica is abundant in many things, but lives in a constant dichotomy. “On the one hand it sells itself as a green country, but it does a lot of damage to its nature. It is a country that honors itself for its work, however, it tends to be lazy and slow to solve bureaucratic problems.”

The most characteristic of his art

The most characteristic of Dino Urpí’s art is its apotropaic effect, the combinations of colors, organic shapes, the hybrid, the symbolism and sense of humor. “My artistic creations are talismans. What I am most passionate about is sharing my art with different people.”

Very important, and it is that he is going to start a new series of paintings, also several small clothing collections and his intention is to continue focused on his current projects, he stated that he has some advances that he cannot give details of.

This year, he hopes to be able to formally launch his Wearable Art brand, in which she develops boutique collections of few unique garments using color and graphic shapes as the main point of differentiation for each piece.

Events are part of what he does

Finally, artist Dino expressed a message for everyone… “Nothing is too precious or static to resist change. Authenticity is one of the strongest powers. The world benefits from finding true hearts. Happiness is an inside job When you bless the world, it blesses you back. Sharing will always ensure the flow of wealth. Prepare your life for the fruits you will bear. By loving our shadow and forgiving our imperfections, we are loosening the chains that bind us to them, it is So when peace becomes in a very real possibility.”

He also added that the true ring of power is our community. To change the world from current conditions, one must first change the way one thinks. Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity. “What matters most to me is creating opportunities where I can express myself and follow my artistic path, being faithful to my authenticity and to what I have sown over the years,” he concluded.