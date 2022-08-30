Organizations Create Coalition to Protect the Oceans

For the Oceans Foundation, Fins Attached Marine Research and Conservation, Rob Stewart Sharkwater Foundation, and United Conservationists Inc., have signed a partnership agreement to join forces in marine conservation.

The Coalition, with an initial duration of five years, includes initiatives and activities to combat illegal fishing, species protection, research for conservation based on scientific data, the effects of climate change and environmental education programs.

Each member of the coalition brings specific strengths to the group that, when combined, will have a profound impact on ocean conservation leading to international policy changes for greater protection.

Working together to make a difference

“It is important that we all work together to make a difference to protect our planet. This single voice is more powerful and can make the difference we need for change. It just makes sense. This coalition is just the beginning and we look forward to more members joining us”, explained Alex Antoniou, CEO of Fins Attached.

Costa Rica included

Coalition members will coordinate initiatives and activities to help local authorities control illegal fishing, recover dangerous ghost nets for migratory life, support research and scientific knowledge of the Eastern Pacific region, which includes marine waters, areas coasts and islands from the Central Pacific to the coasts of the American continent, including California, Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile.

By-catch of Leatherback turtle (Dermochelys coriacea). French Tuna purse-seine fishery in the Atlantic ocean. Sept. 1998

“The combination of our strengths and experiences, and our passion for conservation, constitutes a promising sum of skills to achieve significant advances in the alarming situation of the ocean as a support for life on the planet”, commented Jorge Serendero, CEO of For the Oceans Foundation

These organizations see working hand-in-hand with governments as an important component of the coalition’s success, and establishing collaboration with government agencies is essential to achieving lasting change.