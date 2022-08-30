More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Organizations Create Coalition to Protect the Oceans

    Coalition includes initiatives and activities to combat illegal fishing, species protection and science-based conservation research

    By TCRN STAFF
    13
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    For the Oceans Foundation, Fins Attached Marine Research and Conservation, Rob Stewart Sharkwater Foundation, and United Conservationists Inc., have signed a partnership agreement to join forces in marine conservation.

    The Coalition, with an initial duration of five years, includes initiatives and activities to combat illegal fishing, species protection, research for conservation based on scientific data, the effects of climate change and environmental education programs.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Each member of the coalition brings specific strengths to the group that, when combined, will have a profound impact on ocean conservation leading to international policy changes for greater protection.

    Working together to make a difference

    “It is important that we all work together to make a difference to protect our planet. This single voice is more powerful and can make the difference we need for change. It just makes sense. This coalition is just the beginning and we look forward to more members joining us”, explained Alex Antoniou, CEO of Fins Attached.

    Costa Rica included

    Coalition members will coordinate initiatives and activities to help local authorities control illegal fishing, recover dangerous ghost nets for migratory life, support research and scientific knowledge of the Eastern Pacific region, which includes marine waters, areas coasts and islands from the Central Pacific to the coasts of the American continent, including California, Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile.

    By-catch of Leatherback turtle (Dermochelys coriacea). French Tuna purse-seine fishery in the Atlantic ocean. Sept. 1998

    “The combination of our strengths and experiences, and our passion for conservation, constitutes a promising sum of skills to achieve significant advances in the alarming situation of the ocean as a support for life on the planet”, commented Jorge Serendero, CEO of For the Oceans Foundation

    These organizations see working hand-in-hand with governments as an important component of the coalition’s success, and establishing collaboration with government agencies is essential to achieving lasting change.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleCosta Rica Is Home To The Most Recent Antenna Of The European Satellite Tracking System
    Next articleSpanish Are Crowned Champions Of The U20 Women’s World Cup In Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Spanish Are Crowned Champions Of The U20 Women’s World Cup In Costa Rica

    victory that allows it to obtain its first World Cup and avenge the defeat suffered in the final four years ago.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER