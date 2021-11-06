Marine Corridor of the Eastern Tropical Pacific Receives an Economic Boost of 1 Million

The Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) approved a $ 1 million cooperation to conserve biodiversity and the use of marine resources of the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor.

The announcement comes after Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama established an agreement to join efforts in the conservation of the marine corridors that meet in their waters. The resources of the financial body seek to encourage strategies related to the protection of marine ecosystems and sustainable tourism.

Protect a unique place

“With these funds for the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor, we will help protect a unique place, and with this we will contribute to preserving the economy of local communities and promoting regional tourism,” said Sergio Díaz, executive president of CAF. The biodiversity of the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor includes coral areas, passage of large migrants, reptiles or numerous sharks.