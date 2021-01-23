Costa Rica Invites You to Visit Its Coastal Corridor in La Cruz, Guanacaste

The La Cruz Coastal Tourist Corridor, located in the north of the province of Guanacaste, Costa Rica, is a new tourist destination that stands out for its attractions and activities to enjoy in contact with nature.

Getting there

To get there, you have to go through a stretch of arched trees on the North Inter-American Highway, the only one in an area of dry tropical forest, which will give you the signal that you have entered the ecological canton of La Cruz.

From there, you will be able to appreciate its impressive sunsets, the wonderful view of Bahía Salinas from the viewpoint in La Cruz, visit its cozy restaurants, cafes, and bars, enjoy its beautiful and lonely beaches, as well as the Refugio de Junquillal Bay Wildlife or Bolaños Island, famous internationally for being a nesting site for various seabirds, including pelicans and frigates in Costa Rica.

As part of the tour, you will also be able to visit traditional fishing villages such as Bahía Soley, El Jobo, and Cuajiniquil, where you can chat with the fishermen themselves, enjoy a good ceviche or a red snapper or have a coffee in one of the Family Inns sharing with local families.

Many fun activities

El Corredor, in addition to its beauties, offers a variety of activities designed for adventure lovers or for those who want calmer and more relaxed options, including diving and snorkeling, as well as whale watching tours in season, dolphins, turtles, and the iconic stingray.

For those who like to practice kite surfing, or would like to learn this sport, within the Corridor there are the best beaches in the country for this and within the 10 best in the world, as well as specialized schools to teach it.

Bird watching

For bird lovers, you will find ecosystems where more than 300 species can be observed: mangroves, dry tropical forest, protected areas such as the Santa Elena Bay Marine Management Area, the Wildlife Refuge Junquillal, or the Isla Bolaños Wildlife Refuge, which are part of the Guanacaste Conservation Area.

Lots of beaches

Among the most popular beaches within the Corridor are Rajada beach, Rajadita beach, Soley beach, Manzanillo beach, the so-called 4×4 beach, and Conventillos beach on the border with Nicaragua, just 25 kilometers from San Juan del Sur.

Accommodations

In terms of accommodation, the area has options for all tastes and budgets, with hotels ranging from 2 to 5 stars, to family accommodations where you will live with a local family and learn first-hand about the culture of the area.

Gastronomy

Lovers of good food will also be able to savor the local cuisine, rich in seafood, with traditional Guanacaste dishes such as the achiotada chicken, webbed tortillas, and a Guanacaste-style Gallo pinto.