More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Invites You to Visit Its Coastal Corridor in La Cruz, Guanacaste

    Paradise beaches, adventure activities, and relaxation are part of the attractions of this area, located just four hours from the country's capital, San José

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Invites You to Visit Its Coastal Corridor in La Cruz, Guanacaste

    The La Cruz Coastal Tourist Corridor, located in the north of the province of Guanacaste, Costa Rica, is a...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Vice President of Costa Rica Invites Kamala Harris to Join in Supporting Human Rights

    Campbell highlights in her letter to Harris that, for the first time in history, the continent has two black female vice presidents elected by popular vote
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Can Telegram or Signal displace WhatsApp as a Messaging Application?

    Can Telegram or Signal displace WhatsApp as the main application for instant messaging and voice calls over the Internet...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The La Cruz Coastal Tourist Corridor, located in the north of the province of Guanacaste, Costa Rica, is a new tourist destination that stands out for its attractions and activities to enjoy in contact with nature.

    Getting there

    To get there, you have to go through a stretch of arched trees on the North Inter-American Highway, the only one in an area of dry tropical forest, which will give you the signal that you have entered the ecological canton of La Cruz.

    From there, you will be able to appreciate its impressive sunsets, the wonderful view of Bahía Salinas from the viewpoint in La Cruz, visit its cozy restaurants, cafes, and bars, enjoy its beautiful and lonely beaches, as well as the Refugio de Junquillal Bay Wildlife or Bolaños Island, famous internationally for being a nesting site for various seabirds, including pelicans and frigates in Costa Rica.

    As part of the tour, you will also be able to visit traditional fishing villages such as Bahía Soley, El Jobo, and Cuajiniquil, where you can chat with the fishermen themselves, enjoy a good ceviche or a red snapper or have a coffee in one of the Family Inns sharing with local families.

    Many fun activities

    El Corredor, in addition to its beauties, offers a variety of activities designed for adventure lovers or for those who want calmer and more relaxed options, including diving and snorkeling, as well as whale watching tours in season, dolphins, turtles, and the iconic stingray.

    For those who like to practice kite surfing, or would like to learn this sport, within the Corridor there are the best beaches in the country for this and within the 10 best in the world, as well as specialized schools to teach it.

    Bird watching

    For bird lovers, you will find ecosystems where more than 300 species can be observed: mangroves, dry tropical forest, protected areas such as the Santa Elena Bay Marine Management Area, the Wildlife Refuge Junquillal, or the Isla Bolaños Wildlife Refuge, which are part of the Guanacaste Conservation Area.

    Lots of beaches

    Among the most popular beaches within the Corridor are Rajada beach, Rajadita beach, Soley beach, Manzanillo beach, the so-called 4×4 beach, and Conventillos beach on the border with Nicaragua, just 25 kilometers from San Juan del Sur.

    Accommodations

    In terms of accommodation, the area has options for all tastes and budgets, with hotels ranging from 2 to 5 stars, to family accommodations where you will live with a local family and learn first-hand about the culture of the area.

    Gastronomy

    Lovers of good food will also be able to savor the local cuisine, rich in seafood, with traditional Guanacaste dishes such as the achiotada chicken, webbed tortillas, and a Guanacaste-style Gallo pinto.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceTCRN S taff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleVice President of Costa Rica Invites Kamala Harris to Join in Supporting Human Rights
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Invites You to Visit Its Coastal Corridor in La Cruz, Guanacaste

    The La Cruz Coastal Tourist Corridor, located in the north of the province of Guanacaste, Costa Rica, is a...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Why Travel and Enjoy Costa Rica with all Your Family?

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    The color is so vibrant that it seems unreal. It seems that nature was especially creative when it gave birth to this country. And it is waiting for you, so plan today and visit with your family the “Land of Pure Life”!
    Read more

    Chirripó National Park Opened This Past Week, Welcoming Back All Hikers

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    After eight months closed for visitors, the Chirripó National Park opened its doors last week to thousands of hikers who want to climb to...
    Read more

    Discover “Isla Rosada” at Nosara…An Adventure Come True

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Discover “Isla Rosada” at Nosara…An Adventure Come True Nosara is one of the best surfing destinations in the world
    Read more

    Costa Rica Starts Showing a Rebound in Tourism

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    The Minister of Tourism of Costa Rica, Gustavo Segura, highlighted as an achievement that the country closed 2020 with a third of the visits...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years