More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Is Home To The Most Recent Antenna Of The European Satellite Tracking System

    The only one in Central America

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The town of Cartago became the headquarters of station number 25 of the global satellite tracking network of the European Space Agency (ESA). Called GNSS Observation Network, or EGON, this connection is used to monitor the European agency’s satellite constellations and daily activities, such as orbit corrections or scientific research, explained Dr. Johan Carvajal Godinez, from the Space Systems Laboratory of the Tecnológico of Costa Rica (SETEC-Lab), who was in charge of leading the project.

    “The ground stations provide the link between the ESA satellites in orbit and the operations control center on Earth. All stations provide multi-GNSS data and real-time transmission”, highlights the ESA on its website.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    ESA sent the device components to the country and entrusted the specialists of the TEC School of Electronic Engineering to install and configure the equipment for its integration with the ESA European Space Operations Center (ESOC), in Germany.

    In a press release, Carvajal indicated that the participation of the TEC as a partner of ESA in this project –by means of a cooperation agreement– demonstrates that the Institution’s incursion into the aerospace sector is becoming more and more serious and that the opportunities continue to multiply with international collaboration opportunities.

    Giving relevance to the name of Costa Rica in the world of aerospace development

    “At SETEC-Lab we always see it as a great opportunity, because it gives more relevance to the name of Costa Rica in the world of aerospace development and opens up more opportunities for TEC researchers and students,” said Carvajal.

    EGON’s 25 stations are distributed all over the world. In America they are found in French Guiana (from where ESA makes its space launches), Argentina, Mexico and Brazil. The antenna in Cartago is the only one located in Central America, so it fulfills the objective of expanding the coverage of the EGON network to improve its precision.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleCanadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet, one of the Most Powerful Officials in the Vatican, Faces an Accusation of Abuse
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet, one of the Most Powerful Officials in the Vatican, Faces an Accusation of Abuse

    Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet, a prominent prelate who holds the position of prefect of the Dicastery of Bishops
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER