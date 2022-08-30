More
    Now is the Right Time To Plan Your Year-End Finances

    It is a very opportune to take action on time

    We have reached the middle of the year and it is a key moment so that, if we have not already done so, we plan the end of the year expenses: payment of mortgage, payment of taxes, anticipating the school registration of the children, arrangements in the house, savings and others.

    The best way to deal with year-end expenses and not affect family and personal finances is planning. The ideal is to do it from the beginning of the year, but if it has not been done, in the middle of the year it is very opportune to take action on time.

    Recommendations

    A) The first recommendation provided by the expert is Plan. “Make a list of your end-of-year expenses, the amount of the stamp, the taxes, if I need to do some repairs to the house, an amount for vacations and others,” said Benitez.

    B) The expert then recommends reviewing the budget and assigning a realistic amount of savings to meet these expenses, without having to spend 100% of the Christmas bonus.

    C) Another recommendation is that we must bear in mind that the end of the year is a time for parties, giving gifts and even work activities. Also, to take a well-deserved family vacation. So it is also important to include this in the budget. Assign an amount per gift and try to fulfill the assigned amount. Finally, pay your obligations first before making your gifts or unforeseen expenses.

