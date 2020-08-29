More
    Search
    Education
    Updated:

    “Renova Project” Will provide Training to Primary School Teachers in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    “Renova Project” Will provide Training to Primary School Teachers in Costa Rica

    As part of the drive to improve the capacities of mathematics teachers, the School of Mathematics of the Tecnológico de Costa Rica (TEC)
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Isla San Lucas: Cultural, Historical and Natural Tourist Destination

    Since last weekend, Isla San Lucas opened up to receive visits from national and foreign tourists. Shops...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica, the Country Blessed with Abundance of Natural Parks

    Faced with the COVID-19 Pandemic, many countries in the world have been paralyzed, in confinement, fearful but...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    As part of the drive to improve the capacities of mathematics teachers, the School of Mathematics of the Tecnológico de Costa Rica (TEC), through the “Renova project, will be giving a series of virtual workshops for primary education teachers.

    Searching for triangles at home, magic to teach mathematics or how to make your own online games, are part of the workshops that the project will be teaching, which aims to provide training and updating in mathematics, didactics and technology to teachers who teach math lessons in schools across the country.

    Through the online platform, that is enabled, those interested may select one or several workshops according to their availability at the established times. However, they may participate in a maximum of two workshops, which will be confirmed to each participant via email.

    The workshops are completely free, lasting 60 minutes each. They are taught through platforms such as Zoom or Teams, so you must have an active microphone and camera. In addition, some workshops require specific materials at the time of their execution. Space for each workshop is limited, so registration will close once the limit of participants is completed.

    Renova is an outreach initiative led by a group of researchers from the School of Mathematics, approved by the Vice-Rector’s Office for Research and Extension and supported by students from theTeaching of Mathematics within Technological Environments” career, that reinforces content and methodologies proposed in the curricular programs of the Ministry of Public Education (MEP).

    For additional questions or doubts, you can write to the email: [email protected].

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    Sourcewww.tec.ac.cr
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleIsla San Lucas: Cultural, Historical and Natural Tourist Destination
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    “Renova Project” Will provide Training to Primary School Teachers in Costa Rica

    As part of the drive to improve the capacities of mathematics teachers, the School of Mathematics of the Tecnológico de Costa Rica (TEC)
    Read more
    Travel

    Isla San Lucas: Cultural, Historical and Natural Tourist Destination

    TCRN STAFF -
    Since last weekend, Isla San Lucas opened up to receive visits from national and foreign tourists. Shops and tour operators have implemented...
    Read more
    Travel

    Costa Rica, the Country Blessed with Abundance of Natural Parks

    TCRN STAFF -
    Faced with the COVID-19 Pandemic, many countries in the world have been paralyzed, in confinement, fearful but hopeful. Have you wondered what...
    Read more
    Environment

    Costa Rica Tries To Punish Animal Abuse without Investing Resources in Investigations

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Animal Welfare Law came into force in June 2017 after a strong popular outcry. However, the...
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    Leonardo Dicaprio Praises Costa Rica on Social Media

    TCRN STAFF -
    The American actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, published a message on his Twitter account that fills all Ticos with...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Return of Face-to-Face Classes Awaits an Appropriate Epidemiological Moment

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    The return of face-to-face classes is still in suspense. Although it was announced that the return would be in September, the truth...
    Read more

    Tica Student is Awarded Honorable Mention in European Mathematics Competition

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    Nicole Lipschitz, a Costa Rican student, received an honorable mention at the European Women's Mathematics Olympiad (EGMO)...
    Read more

    Promoting STEAM Activities at Home for Your Children

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    After five months of being in confinement, the ideas of activities that can be carried out at home with children and adolescents begin to run out
    Read more

    Proposed New Law Promotes the Teaching of Chess in Costa Rican Schools and Colleges

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    The classrooms of primary and secondary schools could be filled with bishops, pawns, towers and boards thanks to the bill presented and promoted in the National Legislative Assembly
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »