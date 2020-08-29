As part of the drive to improve the capacities of mathematics teachers, the School of Mathematics of the Tecnológico de Costa Rica (TEC), through the “Renova project”, will be giving a series of virtual workshops for primary education teachers.

Searching for triangles at home, magic to teach mathematics or how to make your own online games, are part of the workshops that the project will be teaching, which aims to provide training and updating in mathematics, didactics and technology to teachers who teach math lessons in schools across the country.

Through the online platform, that is enabled, those interested may select one or several workshops according to their availability at the established times. However, they may participate in a maximum of two workshops, which will be confirmed to each participant via email.

The workshops are completely free, lasting 60 minutes each. They are taught through platforms such as Zoom or Teams, so you must have an active microphone and camera. In addition, some workshops require specific materials at the time of their execution. Space for each workshop is limited, so registration will close once the limit of participants is completed.

Renova is an outreach initiative led by a group of researchers from the School of Mathematics, approved by the Vice-Rector’s Office for Research and Extension and supported by students from the “Teaching of Mathematics within Technological Environments” career, that reinforces content and methodologies proposed in the curricular programs of the Ministry of Public Education (MEP).

For additional questions or doubts, you can write to the email: [email protected].