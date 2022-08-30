More
    Cabecar Indian Noyle Salazar Qualified For The World Mountain Championship In Italy

    Niece of another great indigenous athlete, Andrea Sanabria, also known as the queen of Chirripó

    The Costa Rican Mountain Sports Federation (FECODEM), announced the list of federated athletes who will be taking part in the Skyrunning World Championship to be held in Italy between September 9th and 11th.

    Within the call, the case of Noyle Salazar stands out, a young Cabécar indigenous woman from the town of Sitio. At 23 years old, Noyle grew up closely living the sports career of another great indigenous athlete, Andrea Sanabria, her aunt, also known as the queen of Chirripó, who won the most important race in the country on multiple occasions.

    Despite the fact that in her place of residence the conditions to practice sports are very limited, due to the isolation of the indigenous territory and to having three daughters, this athlete has shown to have a great capacity and conditions to dispute the first places of the races in which participates, the most recent was in the Rivas area, where she won first place.

    In her career, Noyle has already registered important official results at the national level, since for several years, FECODEM implemented a policy that allows indigenous athletes to be federated at no cost, and through a simplified process that has allowed her to record the achievements.

    First Costa Rican athlete to cross the finish line in the mythical Chirripó Race

    In 2019, at just 20 years old, she won the Costa Rica Mountain Race Cup Tournament for the first time, being the first Costa Rican athlete to cross the finish line in the mythical Chirripó Race. This result qualified her for the Skyrunning World Cup to be held in 2020 in Spain, as well as the Sierre-Zinal race of the Golden Trail Series in Switzerland, however the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that that year all International sporting events were postponed to 2021, and at that time, the arrival of her third daughter made it necessary to temporarily rethink her sports participation.

    Great sporting qualities

    For this year, Noyle returned to the first level official competition, and in April she managed to be crowned for the second time as Champion of the Costa Rican Mountain Race Cup Tournament, demonstrating great sporting qualities that caught the attention of the Federation and that in the end they opened the possibility of integrating the National Team that will represent the country in the Skyrunning World Championship, where she will participate on September 9th in the Vertical Kilometer test, a continuous ascent of 3.8 k with 1,063 meters positive slope.

    On September 11th, she will participate again, this time in the Sky test together with her teammates Natalia Rodriguez and Fernanda Torres, who will face a 31 km route with 2,600 meters of positive elevation gain.

    Thanks to the effort and interest of the Federation and its collaborators, Noyle was recently able to obtain her passport, essential to take the step to international competition.

    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaWilmer Useche
