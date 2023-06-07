More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    New Eruption of the Rincón de la Vieja Volcano Surpassed 3000 Meters High

    Authorities make a vehement call to the population to avoid illegal ascents to the crater sector

    By TCRN STAFF
    12
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The imposing Rincón de la Vieja volcano maintains its constant eruptions. This Tuesday at 2:59 a.m. recorded one more that passed 3,000 meters high.“The infrasound signal indicates that it was not as energetic, however, the plume rose to a height of 3,000 m above the crater. There are no reports of lahars,” said the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory (Ovsicori).

    Strict surveillance in the area

    Experts keep strict surveillance in the area, because the massif is in a very active phase.Only in May, the official data from Ovsicori indicates that Rincón de la Vieja made 58 eruptions. Of these, seven were moderate.Hence, the alert level rose from warning to prevention. However, they highlight that the eruptions are in the normal range, since 2011.

    “Since November, an increase in many parameters has been observed, such as the faster deformation of the volcanic edifice, but it is an activity similar to what has been recorded,” said Javier Pacheco, an Ovsicori expert.

    “The magmatic content of the elements ejected by the volcano was measured and it was determined that only 5% is due to the interaction of the magma with the hydrothermal system,” he emphasized.

    As an example, he indicated that in May 2017, the largest eruption and the highest magmatic content was recorded with 40%.“Likewise, the eruptions are caused by magmatic gases that rise to the surface and combine with the hydrothermal system. It is the same behavior of the last 6 years”, affirmed Pacheco.

    No relation to the other volcanoes

    The experts also pointed out that in case of significant changes, they have the instruments to measure and inform the population of major eruptions.In addition, they ruled out that a greater activity of this volcano influences other volcanoes in Costa Rica to become active as well.Currently, experts keep an eye on the Poás and Turrialba volcanoes.

    Prevention

    The National Emergency Commission (CNE) is working on a series of strategies to safeguard the surrounding population and minimize risks.”After an eruption, lahars transport mud, hot logs, and sediments from the crater lake to the rivers, which represent a threat to people who could be near the riverbeds,” warned Alejandro Picado, president of the CNE.

    Given this, residents and tourists are called to maintain prevention and not approach the rivers that are in the north of the volcano and towards Upala after the eruptions.The rivers that are on alert are: Río Azul, Azufrada, QuebradaSanjonuta and Río Pénjamo.

    Avoid risks

    They also make a vehement call to the population to avoid illegal ascents to the crater sector, which is where the greatest risk lies.”After the eruptions we see that the affectation is less than 2 kilometers around the park, for that reason it has not been closed to tourism,” clarified Lidier Esquivel from the CNE.”There is no affectation for humans and animals such as ash fall,” he insisted.

    For this reason, the Rincón de la Vieja National Park maintains visitation in areas with a distance of up to 5 kilometers from the massif.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    Source Mariana Mena
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    A Group of Scientists Discover How the Epstein-Barr Virus Could Promote Cancer
    Next article
    Costa Rica Is the Leader in Central America and Fifth in Latin America with More Digital Nomads
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNBeleida Delgado -

    Costa Rica and Its Immense Variety of Butterflies That the World Also Enjoys

    There is a business in Costa Rica that provides income to the poorest families in the country and protects...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »