    Environment
    Turrialba Volcano Climbs to Eruptive Category

    The activity of the last days in the Turrialba Volcano caused an increase in alerts and the suspension of visits for an indefinite period

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of the National University (Ovsicori) raised the rank of the colossus from “active volcano” to “eruptive”. According to experts, Turrialba has had an unstable and risky behavior, with eruptions that occur without previous signs.

    “Given this situation, Sinac made the decision to temporarily close the protected area until it had information again from the technical entities that would allow decisions to be made for its reopening,” announced the director of the sector, Reina Sánchez.

    Turrialba had its strongest eruption in two years

    The Turrialba Volcano National Park has been closed since Christmas due to its constant activity and two weeks ago it reopened.However, last Monday night there was an eruption classified as the most important in two years.

    This reached a height between 500 and 1,000 meters above the level of the crater. Part of the eruptive column collapsed in an east-northeast direction, forming a pyroclastic flow about 500 meters long.

    The report indicates that the deposit of this flow reached more than 400 meters towards the eastern crater, with a maximum thickness of 15 centimeters near the crater. This contained ballistics that exceed 10 centimeters in diameter.Given this, the decision was made to close the park again and to make a call against illegal entry.

     

