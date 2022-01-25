More
    Sarapiquí Reopens Tourist Information Office

    Providing a better service for all the tourism sector

    By TCRN STAFF
    The delivery of ₡5 million of non-reimbursable resources allowed the Sarapiquí Chamber of Sustainable Tourism Association (Catusa) to reopen its Cantonal Tourist Information Office.The resources, coming from the program called “Impulso Rural” of the “Rural Motor Strategy”, were destined for the purchase of equipment and furniture.

    “The office is a central point and we can support other sectors of tourism enterprises with conditions that enable us to provide a better service and generate better management,” said Juan Francisco Amighetti, president of Catusa.

    Better presentations

    With the acquired equipment they hope to make presentations in hotels, fairs or exhibitions to wholesalers, travel agencies, for the promotion of Sarapiquí as a tourist destination.Additionally, the organization received a “Loan in Progress” for ₡9 million.

