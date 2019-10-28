Copa Airlines, the Tourism Promotion Fund (PROMTUR), and the Tourism Authority of Panama (ATP) launch the campaign to promote the new “Panama Stopover” program, which will seek to encourage the more than 6 million passengers that annually travel through Panama, include in your itinerary an extended stop in the country of up to 7 days at the time of buying the ticket, without additional cost in the airfare. In this way, tourists can enjoy 2 destinations for the price of 1.

“We want to take advantage of the extensive connectivity offered by our Hub of the Americas®, to captivate tourism travelers in connection with the tourist attractions and cultural richness of Panama”, said Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Airlines. “For Panama Stopover to be a success, the joint work between the government and the private sector is key to position the country as a final holiday destination, significantly expanding opportunities for commercial and tourism development“, Heilbron added.

As part of the new Panama Stopover program, Copa Airlines, PROMTUR, and ATP work together with the guilds, hoteliers and tour operators in the country to consolidate an attractive tourist proposal, which is of interest to travelers in transit through the Hub of the Americas ®. With the Panama Stopover, it is estimated to add more than 125 thousand visitors to the country per year, and contribute more than US$ 100 million annually to the Panamanian economy.

“The projection and image of Panama in this campaign is focused on unique experiences, showing images of nature (beach and adventure), history (culture and ethnicities) and city (Panama Canal, entertainment, and gastronomy). In them, we highlight landscapes of great color that convey the warmth and joy that characterize Panamanians, and invite you to enjoy the various tourist attractions of Panama”, said Liriola Pitti, general director of PROMTUR.

Much of the Panamanian culture will be shown to frequent travellers and tourists from all around the world

The Panama Stopover can be included in the itinerary to or from any of the 80 destinations in 33 countries where Copa Airlines operates. Travelers can purchase it by contacting the Airline Reservation Centers and ConnectMiles Service Center; more than 60 sales offices in the continent, through all travel agencies and wholesalers that Copa Airlines works in North, Central, South America and the Caribbean, and sales representatives in 24 countries in Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

In the 1st quarter of 2020, passengers will also be able to buy the Panama Stopover, by accessing the website www.copa.com. In a 2nd phase, through Copa Airlines allied airlines, such as KLM, Air China, Air Europa, and the more than 25 airlines in the Star Alliance network.

“2 incredible destinations with much in common” is the name of the marketing campaign of the Panama Stopover program, aimed at potential tourists from the main cities of the United States with an interest in traveling to Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador, preferred destinations in Latin America for the Americans and with a tourist offer similar to that of Panama. In addition to this advertising campaign, the Program is also being promoted directly with the travel agencies and wholesale network of Copa Vacations in the rest of South America.

As part of the effort to promote and position the country, Copa Airlines implements various actions, such as the installation in one of its aircraft of an allusive design to Panama and its cultural wealth, stamp of the Panama Stopover in fleet aircraft, the creation of a microsite on the Program and the update of the security video with the main tourist attractions of the country, among others.

The picturesque design in allusion to Panamá installed in one of the aircraft units

Copa Airlines, PROMTUR and ATP organized a familiarization trip (Fam Trips) in Panama with the 50 main wholesalers in the United States, so that their agents know first-hand the wide tourist offer of the country, such as nature and beach; city ​​and gastronomy; Culture and history. Additionally, they will participate in a symposium with Panamanian tourist associations, where the value proposals and special rates that complement and strengthen the Panama Stopover program will be presented.

The development of the program and the campaign are possible thanks to the effort of a team of professionals from more than 10 specialized areas of Copa Airlines and the joint work with the ATP and PROMTUR, to provide passengers with the new Panama Stopover program that, in addition to capture potential tourists in transit, position the country as an attractive destination worldwide.