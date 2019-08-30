From September 04 to 06, 2019, the “International Conference on Sustainable Tourism, Planet, People, and Peace – P3” will be held, at the Costa Rica Convention Center. It has been carried out for ten straight years by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and the National Chamber of Ecotourism and Sustainable Tourism (CANAECO).

Those attending the conference will be able to appreciate 34 national and foreign exhibitors from more than 14 countries. Participants can exchange opinions, offer proposals; present success stories and discuss various visions and knowledge about the sector of sustainable and related tourism. The exhibitors will discuss topics such as Integral Management of Tourist Destinations, Sustainable Gastronomy, Health and Well-being through Sustainable Tourism, Tourism for peace, among many other topics.

Among the invited speakers are Héctor Ceballos of Mexico, Ben Page of the United States, Florian Dirksen of Holland and also personalities such as Vanessa Hauc, a journalist for the Telemundo International Network and Documentary Filmmaker Nigel Marven of National Geographic.

Costa Rica with its entire splendor, as an example of Sustainability.

This event is positioned as a promoter of sustainability, due to the application of practices to reduce waste generation, save energy and reduce the carbon footprint. From 2010 to the present, the National Chamber of Ecotourism and Sustainable Tourism (CANAECO) have compensated 4,472 tons of greenhouse gases generated by 1,138 national and international flights, contributing to the national reforestation plan with more than $ 18,000. And supporting the actions for the National Decarbonization Plan that the country has, to be free of carbon emissions by the year 2050.

CANAECO has done an arduous job; proof of this is that from 2010 to 2019 it has trained a total of 1,817 people and 1,107 companies and institutions through workshops, lectures, virtual courses, and educational tours. To this are added the 1,400 people who have attended the different editions of the P3 conference.

This past Wednesday, August 21 At the Costa Rica Convention Center, a Press Conference was held by Mr. Alberto López who represented the Costa Rican Tourism Institute along with Mr. Fernando Madrigal, President of CANAECO, this to inform the public about all the preparations for the great event in September.

It should be noted that the International Conference on Sustainable Tourism, Planet, People, Peace – P3, is taken into account and fully supported by the current Minister of Tourism, María Amalia Revelo, who said in recent days, that “P3 has become an internationally renowned conference for the discussion of new trends and projects on sustainability with the valuable contributions of national and international experts.”

The valuable support of the ICT for this event during all its editions is consistent with the transversal axis of the sustainability of our Development Plan and the promotion that is carried out of our beautiful nation in the world as the best tourist destination.