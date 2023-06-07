More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Is the Leader in Central America and Fifth in Latin America with More Digital Nomads

    With more than 18,000, our country is one of the most attractive in the region for remote workers

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica is first in Central America and fifth in Latin America with the most digital nomads according to the Resume.io page.The platform analyzed thousands of Instagram posts to find out where remote workers are online today and what the top senders are.

    With 18,856 our country is positioned as one of the most attractive and popular in the region for digital nomads.In Central America, it is followed by Panama with more than 10,000 and Nicaragua with almost 5,000.

    Meanwhile, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina complete the top 5 in Latin America.Globally, the United States is the country with the most digital nomads, followed by Spain, Thailand, Mexico and France.

    Benefiting the economy

    “Digital nomads, having a longer stay in the country, spend more than the average tourist and use a greater diversity of services, benefiting the economy and the populations that host them. It is excellent news to know that we are, once again, among the most desired destinations”, said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

    398 applications

    As of December, Costa Rica had a total of 398 applications for the specific visa for digital nomads, with the United States (194), Canada (53) and Germany (31) being the countries that report the highest number of applications for the process, according to data. of the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration.There are about 35 million remote workers in the world, and the vast majority are Americans, the study revealed.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceBrenda Camarillo
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    New Eruption of the Rincón de la Vieja Volcano Surpassed 3000 Meters High
    Next article
    Do You Know Who Dino Urpi Is? A Costa Rican Full Of Art and Surprises
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNBeleida Delgado -

    Costa Rica and Its Immense Variety of Butterflies That the World Also Enjoys

    There is a business in Costa Rica that provides income to the poorest families in the country and protects...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »