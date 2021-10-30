New Blow to Tico’s Pocket: Fuels Are More Expensive As Of This Past Thursday in Costa Rica

This past Thursday, October 27th, fuel smoke up more expensive, the rate adjustment was published on the Official Gazette. The increase in Super gasoline is ₡ 2, in Plus 91 it is ₡ 6, in Diesel it is ₡ 24 and in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) it is ₡ 47. The final prices per liter will be as follows: Super gasoline, ₡ 736; Gasoline Plus 91, ₡ 721; diesel ₡ 620 and LPG ₡ 446.

The upward trend in the international price

The Energy Intendant of the Public Services Regulatory Authority (Aresep), Mario Mora, indicated that the price of the products purchased in Costa Rica increased in cost during this month.”This time the increase is mainly explained by the upward trend in the international price of practically all the finished products imported by Recope,” said Mora. Aresep approved this increase last Friday, which was requested by the Costa Rican Petroleum Refinery (Recope) the previous October 8.

