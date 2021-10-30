More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    New Blow to Tico’s Pocket: Fuels Are More Expensive As Of This Past Thursday in Costa Rica

    The liter of diesel will rise to ₡ 24

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    This past Thursday, October 27th, fuel smoke up more expensive, the rate adjustment was published on the Official Gazette. The increase in Super gasoline is ₡ 2, in Plus 91 it is ₡ 6, in Diesel it is ₡ 24 and in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) it is ₡ 47. The final prices per liter will be as follows: Super gasoline, ₡ 736; Gasoline Plus 91, ₡ 721; diesel ₡ 620 and LPG ₡ 446.

    The upward trend in the international price

    The Energy Intendant of the Public Services Regulatory Authority (Aresep), Mario Mora, indicated that the price of the products purchased in Costa Rica increased in cost during this month.”This time the increase is mainly explained by the upward trend in the international price of practically all the finished products imported by Recope,” said Mora. Aresep approved this increase last Friday, which was requested by the Costa Rican Petroleum Refinery (Recope) the previous October 8.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleFive Great Reasons to Choose Costa Rica for Your Dental Care
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    New Blow to Tico’s Pocket: Fuels Are More Expensive As Of This Past Thursday in Costa Rica

    The Energy Intendant of the Public Services Regulatory Authority (Aresep), Mario Mora, indicated that the price of the products purchased in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER