    Pope Francis Says Costa Rican Coffee Is the Best in the World

    The Pontiff greeted the Ticos through a Radio Fides team in the Vatican

    Brief, but forceful: Costa Rican coffee is for Pope Francis the best in the world. This was expressed by the Pontiff when he greeted a Radio Fides team that was covering the unveiling of the mosaic of the Virgin of the Angels in the Vatican gardens.

    Clear predilection


    The journalist Jeison Granados, director of this Catholic media, asked the Pope for a greeting to Costa Rica, gave him a bag of our coffee and asked him what he thought of the Costa Rican product. And the answer was direct and concise, that indicates his preference for the Tico golden grain!

