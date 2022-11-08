More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Nearly a Quarter of Canada’s Population is an Immigrant

    The country has the highest proportion of migrants in its history and the highest in the G-7, 23% of the census. In 2025 it will open its doors to 500,000 new arrivals

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The official Statistics Canada agency published last week that 23% of the country’s population (about 8.3 million people) is an immigrant, according to data from the 2021 census. This is the highest proportion in its history.

    Everything indicates, in addition, that the percentage will continue to increase after the announcement made on Tuesday by the Government of Justin Trudeau: to open the doors to some 500,000 new arrivals in 2025. “Canada needs more people. We are a nation built on the basis of immigration,”said Sean Fraser, minister responsible for said portfolio, in Toronto.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The previous mark was exactly a century ago: 22.3% in 1921. The federal agency in charge of collecting official data said that Canada is currently the member of the G-7 with the highest percentage of these people. As the Canadian population continues to age and fertility is below replacement level, immigration is currently the main driver of population growth.

    Increase in the work force

    Immigrants accounted for 79.9% of the increase in the labor force between 2016 and 2021; considerable support for a country with needs in a long list of industries and services. “Immigration is not only good policy for our economy, it is essential. We have a million job offers right now,” said Minister Fraser.

    The Statistics Canada report indicates that 56.3% of immigrants currently living in the country were admitted through programs of an economic nature (Ottawa wants to exceed 60% in 2025). Since 1967, Canada has had a system in this area that assigns points according to profiles and skills. The other arrivals must meet various conditions under the categories of family reunification or refuge. The Greater Toronto Area has the highest proportion of immigrants: 46.6% of its population. The Vancouver area ranks second with 41.8%.

    A shift in origin

    The census showed more than 450 mother tongues among immigrants. However, 92.7% of these people said they felt able to hold a conversation in English or French, the official languages ​​of Canada. One aspect that has changed considerably over the decades is the place of birth. If in 1921, the year of the previous mark, immigrants came mainly from Italy, Scotland and the Ukraine, currently more than 18% come from India. Asia represents the continent of origin for 62% of the total (mainly Indians, Filipinos and Chinese), while Africa contributes 15.6% and Europe 10.1%.

    A survey published in late October by Environics Analytics found that seven out of ten Canadians approve of the arrival of more than 400,000 immigrants per year; the highest showing of support in the last 45 years of polling on the issue. Minister Fraser indicated that some 430,000 people will be accepted in 2022 and that the next goals are 465,000 in 2023, 485,000 in 2024 and 500,000 in 2025. Before Fraser’s announcement Tuesday, Statistics Canada experts calculated that immigrants could represent between 29.1% and 34% of the country’s population in 2041. Everything indicates that the percentage will increase after the new objectives set by Ottawa.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceJaime Porras
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Contest Collected More than 400 Photographs of Sustainable Development in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Contest Collected More than 400 Photographs of Sustainable Development in Costa Rica

    More than 100 people participated in the Shoot for the Goal photography contest and more than 400 photographs referring to sustainable
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER