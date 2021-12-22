More
    NASA Appoints Costa Rican Sandra Cauffman as Deputy Director of Astrophysics

    Cauffman has received the NASA Outstanding Achievement Medal

    By TCRN STAFF
    The career of Costa Rican engineer Sandra Cauffman continues to grow at NASA and has now been promoted to Deputy Director of the Astrophysics Division.As described by NASA in her profile, from that position Cauffman will lead the administration of multi-million dollar missions that investigate the workings of the universe.Until the previous October, the Costa Rican served as deputy director of the Earth Sciences Division.



    Cauffman’s legacy


    Sandra Cauffman was born at San José in 1962. She started her engineering studies in the country and later moved to the United States. She graduated as a physicist and electrical engineer at George Mason University in Virginia and graduated from there.

    Before working for NASA, she went through different private companies where she led satellite projects. Within NASA, she has worked on missions such as the exploration of Mars and investigations of black holes. And also deputy director of the Flight Projects Directorate.

    Cauffman has received the NASA Outstanding Achievement Medal and has been twice awarded the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal. She has also received the NASA Acquisition Improvement Award four times.UN Women, for its part, has recognized her as an example that makes visible the participation of women in science and technology careers.

