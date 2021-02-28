More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    Space Agency can Bring Much Economic Benefit for Costa Rica

    Sandra Cauffman, Tica NASA specialist says

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica will conduct a new study to measure the effectiveness of equine serum

    the clinical evolution of the patient, morbility between 7 and 28 days of hospitalization
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    World Health Organization Advocates Suspending Intellectual Property of COVID-19 Vaccines

    The World Health Organization (WHO) advocated taking seriously the suspension of patents on the vaccines that are being developed...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Space Agency can Bring Much Economic Benefit for Costa Rica

    through attracting aerospace investments, estimated Sandra Cauffman, deputy director of NASA's Earth Sciences Division.
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Creating a space agency in Costa Rica could lead to significant economic benefits for the country, through attracting aerospace investments, estimated Sandra Cauffman, deputy director of NASA’s Earth Sciences Division.

    Costa Rica could develop an industry similar to that of medical devices, through the manufacture of space devices, the engineer considers. Cauffman spoke about the debate that looms over the creation of this agency, at a time when the country is going through an economic crisis.

    What do you think of the creation of a Costa Rican space agency?

    “It seems to me that it will help the country a lot economically, since it is an opportunity for the country to be recognized in the world as a center for space investments. Costa Rica has the technical capacity and enough engineers to make it happen”.

    “Something similar to what happened with medical devices can happen around this industry, but designing devices for space. Once it is a national law, the challenge will be for that agency to move forward, because success will depend on how well it is executed and is really created for the benefit of the country”.

    Is a mega investment necessary to start this Agency?

    “No, I would rather imagine it being small, but it is an investment that should be used to educate people. The country must allocate these resources to send Costa Ricans to do internships at NASA and it is a struggle that I have been in for more than six years”.

    “NASA, being a state agency, cannot allocate its resources to pay internships for foreigners, so this has been an obstacle for many people who have had the illusion of gaining experience there”.

    “However, with a Costa Rican agency, the State can pay for these students and take advantage of their knowledge when they return to the country. Imagine that a bilateral internship agreement with NASA has been signed by 16 countries, and Costa Rica has not been able to because there are no institutions in the country that take responsibility”.

    Is that saying the agency also means educational opportunities?

    “Of course, there are opportunities at ten NASA centers; there are many opportunities, and only one official decision separates us from this. We are losing competitive advantages in an industry that can be highly developed. It is a small investment that would generate a lot in the future”.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com
    Source Jeffry Garza
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleSolar Panels Will Bring to 46 Tico Indigenous Families of Conte Burica
    Next articleWorld Health Organization Advocates Suspending Intellectual Property of COVID-19 Vaccines
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica will conduct a new study to measure the effectiveness of equine serum

    the clinical evolution of the patient, morbility between 7 and 28 days of hospitalization
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    “Digital Ecosystems” as a Tool to Strengthen Organizations

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    Tools that provide inputs, data, timely responses, and traceability to customers have proven to bring success to operations. One of the most important challenges...
    Read more

    What to do if a Tech Support Scammer Already has Your Info

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    Scammers apply scare tactics to force people to pay for support services that are supposed to solve their software, platform, or device problems
    Read more

    A New Way of Viewing the Planet Mars Landscape

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    The Space Probe Perseverance cameras will help scientists determine Mars crater's geological history and atmospheric conditions, NASA released a panoramic photo of Mars taken...
    Read more

    Message for Black History Month – Never Give Up!

    Science & Technology Bruce Callow -
    In part 3 of my interview with LeRoy Larry Jr. he talks about his experiences in Costa Rica.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years