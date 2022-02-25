Mountain, Jungle, and Beach: This is the Triple Crown of Mountain Biking in Costa Rica

Triple Crown 2022 will define the absolute mountain biking champion of Costa Rica after competing in three independent competitions, with different scenarios that include high and medium mountains, jungle, and beach.

The three big events, with three stages each, are the Cerro de la Muerte Challenge (March 25, 26, and 27), Desafío Cordillera Monteverde (June 24, 25 and 26) and the Caribbean Bike Race (June 21, 22 and 23).

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Cerro de la Muerte Challenge returns this 2022

The first and long-awaited competition will be the Cerro de la Muerte Challenge 2022, this time the cyclists will face one of the highest mountain ranges in the country in three stages in which the ascent predominates.

The first stage will start at the Hotel El Guarco, Cartago, will travel 55 kilometers and accumulate 2,500 meters, the finish line will be in Santa María de Dota, from where they will start again the next day, and after 45 kilometers and 3,000 meters of ascent they will reach Chespiritos 1. The third and final stage will start from San Gerardo de Dota, will accumulate 2,000 meters of ascent and will have Pérez Zeledón as its goal.

The inscriptions for the Cerro de la Muerte Challenge 2022 have a value of $499 (VAT included) the registration for three full days (which includes hotel, meals and luggage transfer) and $299 (VAT included) the normal registration for three days. Those who want to go two days must pay $335 for the full package and $199 for the normal registration. Cyclists who want to live this experience for a day can participate in the second stage that costs $79 (VAT included).

Two new events for this 2022

The next race of the year will be El Desafío Cordillera Monteverde 2022 and will visit the incredible natural landscapes, forest tracks and singletracks of the Monteverde area.

The first stage consists of 56 kilometers and accumulates 2,400 meters of ascent, the second is 70.6 kilometers with 2,350 meters of ascent and the third will be a time trial of 6.8 kilometers with 750 meters of elevation.

The Caribbean area

The last of the year, Caribbean Bike Race 2022 is the first MTB stage competition in the Caribbean area and includes a different format suitable for all types of cyclists.

This race will take place in the area of ​​Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, it will start with an individual time trial of 25 kilometers with a drop of 400 meters, the second stage will be 90 kilometers with an accumulated ascent of 1,839 meters and the last will be 55 kilometers (1230 meters).

The three races will have categories for Elite, Sub 23, Master 30, 40 and 50 years in men and elite, Sub 23, Master 30-40 years in women.

In addition, the top 10 places in each event will be awarded $600 for first place, $400 for second place, $200 for third place, $150 for fourth place, $100 for fifth place, $50 for sixth through tenth place.

For more information visit the website www.triplecoronarace.com, or email [email protected] or WhatsApp 8706-3791.