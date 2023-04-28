More
    Minister of Foreign Affairs Will Represent Costa Rica at the Coronation of King Charles III

    The chancellor will also fulfill an agenda of bilateral meetings in various countries

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship (MREC) Arnoldo André will represent Costa Rica at the coronation of King Charles III of Great Britain, to be held on May 6, the local foreign ministry reported today .

    The MREC press release specifies that President Rodrigo Chaves delegated André to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, who will begin a tour in London that will also take him to Austria and Guatemala, to return to Costa Rica on May 13.

    A full agenda

    In London, the official text refers, the chancellor will also fulfill an agenda of bilateral meetings. Then, the Costa Rican Chancellery continues, André will be in Vienna, Austria, where he will review issues on the agenda with this European nation in a meeting with the Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg.

    Likewise, he indicates, he has scheduled appointments with representatives of multilateral organizations such as the Preparatory Commission for the Prohibition of Nuclear Tests and the International Atomic Energy Agency, among others.

    Finally, the foreign minister will travel to Antigua, Guatemala, to attend the Council of Ministers of the Association of Caribbean States on May 11, and the day after the IX Summit of Heads of State and Government of member countries of that regional bloc, says the MREC.

