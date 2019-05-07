Our country is a place full of beaches and “Tamarindo Beach” stands out, being one of the most visited by tourists. Here, in Costa Rica, you can find a wide variety of beaches to spend the summer; always taking into account that keeping them clean is essential for having a good experience, besides, not littering avoids harming our beaches and also avoids leaving a bad impression about yourself.

Playa Tamarindo

Tamarindo Beach today

Playa Tamarindo is an old fishing village that is currently one of the most appreciated tourist communities in our country. Its climatic conditions make it suitable for water sports such as surfing. We also have there the “Marino Las Baulas National Park”, the “Tamarindo Natural Wildlife Refuge” and apart from that we find nearby other great beaches such as “Grande Langosta”, and “Ventanas”.

These beaches together constitute the most important nesting area in the American Pacific Ocean of the leatherback turtle, which is the largest in the world, and in critical danger of extinction.

Where is Tamarindo beach located?

It is located in the canton of Santa Cruz, Guanacaste, and occupies an area of 123.53 km2. It is a coastal town without large elevations and, apart from that, it has several low hills that are part of the geological formation of Santa Elena, the oldest in the country.

Aerial view of Tamarindo Beach, in Santa Cruz, Guanacaste

History and development of Tamarindo Beach

Until the beginning of the 1980s, Tamarindo was a sparsely populated fishing village whose inhabitants lived by fishing for red snapper and snook in the estuary of the Matapalo river. Then came the great tourist boom and nowadays many of its inhabitants are employeed in tourism related activities, including residents from neighboring communities such as Villareal, San José de Pinilla and Hernández.

The tamarind district was created executive decree 24820-G of November 27th, 1995 as its population greatly increased, with part of the territory of the district of the April 27th community.

When did tourism began to have importance in Tamarindo?

Tourism began to gain importance in the 90s. It has access to first class services, hotels and restaurants at very attractive prices for tourists. In this area, the tourism industry is developed especially by investment corporations, wholesale groups and international hoteliers that dedicate themselves to mass tourism and the real estate business.

Now, the city has apartments for tourists, pet shops, offices for rent, car rentals, surf shops, shops that rent equipment for sports fishing, hotels, bars, nightclubs, a casino for gamers, spas and also land and air transportation facilities. It even has banks with complete services and ATM’s. So come and visit Tamarindo Beach, so you can enjoy all these spectacular services while enjoying your beach vacation.

Tips to take care of our body when in Tamarindo beach

In some cases going to the beach present some disadvantages for our body, for example in women vaginal infections can be avoided by changing the swimsuit after bathing in the ocean.

Also if you do not take the necessary precautions you can be exposed to different infections such as Escherichia coli (E. coli), its main symptoms are severe diarrhea and in some cases hemorrhages, although it has never been detected in our country, it is advisable to take precautions. Present in the case of swimmers, it is otitis. That is a disease in the outer part of the ear caused by the water that remains inside after the person leaves the water, and can be avoided by wearing ear protectors during the swim.

How to take care of our body when exposed to the sun

One of the precautions is to keep the skin hydrated because the salt in the oceans dries up the skin, causing damage almost the same as when exposed to bitter cold, thus after a day in the beach always apply some moisturizing cream on the skin and you will have a regeneration of the exposed areas.