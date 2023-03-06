More
    Liberia Airport Received Historic Direct Flight between Australia and Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    February 27th, 2023 will remain in the annals of Costa Rican aviation as the date when the first direct flight between the Gold Coast in Australia and Liberia, Guanacaste took place.

    The aircraft, a Bombardier Global 7500 registration N444WT from Oceania, flew around 7,400 nautical miles, however the plane has a range of 7,700 nautical miles. Due to winds down the track the range probably increased.The plane took off from Australia on Sunday, February 26th (8:10 pm Costa Rica time). Arrival at Daniel Oduber Airport occurred on February 27th at 11:10 a.m.

    The longest travel routes to Costa Rica

    One of the longest travel routes to Costa Rica occurred with a Gulfstream 600 ship that flew last year from Cape Town (South Africa) to land non-stop in Liberia. In addition, the Ruby Star Cargo Boeing 747-400 flew from San Jose to Khabarovsk Novy (Russia) and the Government of Saudi Arabia Boeing 777-300ER flew non-stop from Jeddah to San Jose and back.

