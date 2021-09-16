Daniel Oduber Airport Receives Award as the Best Airport in Latin America and the Caribbean

During the ceremony of the Global Summit on Customer Experience, of the Airports Council International (ACI), held this past Wednesday night in the city of Montreal, Canada, Guanacaste Airport was presented as the Best Airport in Latin America and the Caribbean, in the category of less than two million passengers.

The “Pura Vida” spirit

This is the third consecutive year that the airport has received the award, since it joined the VINCI Airports network and launched its global strategy for the passenger experience. The Best Airport in the Region highlights aspects such as quality, safety, hospitality and the human warmth of the world-renowned “Pura Vida” spirit that welcomes tourists. These characteristics have been maintained even in the midst of sanitary measures against Covid-19.

Protecting one another campaign

Additionally, the airport was recognized as the terminal with the Best Sanitary Measures in the region, according to the Airport Service Quality Program (ASQ). Health actions carried out on the occasion of the “Protecting one another” campaign of VINCI Airports, based on the recommendations issued by the World Health Organization or United Nations agencies, such as the International Civil Aviation Organization ( ICAO) and which is being implemented in its 45 airports around the world.

The CEO of Guanacaste Aeropuerto, César Jaramillo, stated: “We are proud to know that our efforts are rewarded with the highest awards in the industry. We are constantly improving the quality of our services, and these recognitions show that we are on the right track. This it translates into the confidence of the airlines that embrace Guanacaste as a safe destination”.

These recognitions are the most prestigious in airport management because they are based on surveys conducted directly with passengers. They highlighted aspects such as the courtesy, friendliness and efficiency of the check-in staff, the short waiting time for security controls and the feeling of security of the passengers when they are in the terminal.

“In the midst of the most challenging year in the history of our industry, ACI’s ASQ awards recognize airport members who have prioritized listening and responding to the voice of the customer; this has never been more important. I celebrate and congratulate Guanacaste Aeropuerto for setting an example for the entire industry as we rebuild critical global connectivity and lead the global economic recovery,” said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, CEO of ACI World.

Airport Health Accreditation

Another important achievement is the recertification of the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA). Guanacaste Airport was the third terminal in the world to obtain this recognition. Today, more than 600 airports of all sizes have joined the program and prioritized health and safety as the path to recovery.

The program provides airports with an assessment of how aligned their health measures are with ACI’s aviation business restart and recovery guidelines, along with industry best practices.