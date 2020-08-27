The Airports Council International (ACI) granted the Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport, the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA), which was obtained after this international organization evaluated the health and protection measures of the people who use the passenger terminal.

Among the topics included to determine the feasibility of this accreditation are the cleaning and disinfection of the sites, physical distancing, the use of personal protection, the physical distribution of the spaces, and communication with the passengers.

“At CORIPORT we have always been dedicated to the attention of this health situation, under a focus of protection and safety of those who transit and work in this terminal. This accreditation is a sign of the commitment to maintain a safe operation; in addition to joint work with the airport authorities”, commented César Jaramillo, general manager of CORIPORT, concessionaire of the passenger terminal.

Compliance with this evaluation is aligned with the recommendations of the health measures of other international organizations such as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which is a specialized agency of the United Nations (UN).

The Airport Health Accreditation is voluntary, and what it allows is for airports to demonstrate to passengers, staff, regulators, and governments that they are prioritizing health and safety in a measurable and established way.

Guanacaste Airport, a member of the VINCI Airports network since 2018, is the first in Central America to receive this accreditation, second in Latin America and the Caribbean just below Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico; and the third worldwide.

“Without a doubt, this Accreditation is one more example to the world that the doors of Guanacaste and Costa Rica are open, and they can come with all the confidence that their passage through the airport is carefully monitored,” added Jaramillo.

Commitment to safety and quality

This is not the first time that the International Aviation Council (ACI) has recognized the efforts of the Guanacaste Airport since the terminal was recognized last year as “Best airport in Latin America and the Caribbean” in the category of fewer than two million passengers per year.

ACI ASQ Award is one of the most prestigious recognitions in airport management, which is based on surveys conducted directly with airport passengers. “The Airport Service Quality Awards represent the highest possible recognition for airport operators around the world and recognize excellence in customer experience,” said ACI Global CEO Angela Gittens. Guanacaste Airport currently applies a robust sanitary protocol for the care of passengers, and the work of those who work in the terminal.