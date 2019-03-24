The construction of the new passenger terminal of the International Airport of Limón has already been approved and was awarded to Maderotec company, which must carry out the designs inspired by the Caribbean architecture, construction plans and permits necessary to start the work.

The terminal, whose investment exceeds ₵ 1,750 million, will have waiting rooms, government offices, division of national and international passenger flows, fire fighting system, rainwater systems, and black wastewater treatment.

Guillermo Hoppe, director of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC), assured that “we are in a continuous improvement of the airports and innovating the aeronautical sector of the country. We understand the demands of the market and the quality of service that we must offer to national and international tourists. ” The investment comes from the resources of the Technical Council of Civil Aviation (CETAC) and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC).

