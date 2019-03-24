The construction of the new passenger terminal of the International Airport of Limón has already been approved and was awarded to Maderotec company, which must carry out the designs inspired by the Caribbean architecture, construction plans and permits necessary to start the work.

The terminal, whose investment exceeds ₵ 1,750 million, will have waiting rooms, government offices, division of national and international passenger flows, fire fighting system, rainwater systems, and black wastewater treatment.