In order to demonstrate Jacó’s cultural richness, the Artify Jacó and Jacó City Art Tour projects invite you to rediscover the area with more than 20 murals that represent its nature, history, and art.
The works, created by artists that the organization contacts and finances thanks to sponsors and donations, will continue to be concentrated in Avenida Pastor Díaz in downtown Jacó.
“M
“The themes are varied, inspired by a beach life experience proper to Garabito and our flora and fauna”, added Greenwald.
Those who want can be part of the tour organized by Artify Jacó, where details of each job and the canton are given. “For the local public, it is a real pride to see how our daily life has been adorned with art, colors and strong expressions that help us build our identity”, added Lourdes Castillo, in charge of the Jacó City Art Tour tours.