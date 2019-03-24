In order to demonstrate Jacó’s cultural richness, the Artify Jacó and Jacó City Art Tour projects invite you to rediscover the area with more than 20 murals that represent its nature, history, and art.

The works, created by artists that the organization contacts and finances thanks to sponsors and donations, will continue to be concentrated in Avenida Pastor Díaz in downtown Jacó.

One of the contributors showing her art

“M urals are part of the Artify project, which since 2017 has worked on the creation of the “Gallery of the Giants”, a set of various art pieces painted in large buildings of Jacó”, said Wendy Greenwald, co-director of Artify.

“The themes are varied, inspired by a beach life experience proper to Garabito and our flora and fauna”, added Greenwald.

Those who want can be part of the tour organized by Artify Jacó, where details of each job and the canton are given. “For the local public, it is a real pride to see how our daily life has been adorned with art, colors and strong expressions that help us build our identity”, added Lourdes Castillo, in charge of the Jacó City Art Tour tours.