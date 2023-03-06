More
    Search
    Spiritual
    Updated:

    Costa Rica is Headquarters of the Ibero-American Queen of Peace Congress

    More than 250 people gathered at Casa Siloé, in Barva de Heredia, from March 1st to 5th

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Medjugorje Center Foundation celebrated the XIII Maria Queen of Peace Ibero-American Congress for the first time in Costa Rica, from March 1st to 5th, 2023.This congress is held annually in a country on the American continent, to bring Medjugorje closer to Spanish-speaking countries. Medjugorje is a town in Bosnia-Herzegovina that has been a Catholic pilgrimage site since the apparition of the Virgin Mary on Apparition Hill in 1981.

    Religious fervor

    The congress continues to incentivize prayer, fasting, experience of the sacraments and prayers for the priesthood and for peace. Unfortunately, the Bosnian War was an international conflict that took place in Bosnia-Herzegovina from April 6th, 1992 to December 14th, 1995.

    On the site there is a statue of the “Queen of Peace” or “La Gospa” as they call “The Lady” in Croatian, which marks the site of the first apparition and another in front of the parish of Santiago.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab).

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Costa Rican Cyclists Who Disrespect Traffic Laws Will Receive Fines
    Next article
    Liberia Airport Received Historic Direct Flight between Australia and Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Liberia Airport Received Historic Direct Flight between Australia and Costa Rica

    The aircraft, a Bombardier Global 7500 registration N444WT from Oceania, flew around 7,400 nautical miles
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »