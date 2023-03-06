Costa Rica is Headquarters of the Ibero-American Queen of Peace Congress

The Medjugorje Center Foundation celebrated the XIII Maria Queen of Peace Ibero-American Congress for the first time in Costa Rica, from March 1st to 5th, 2023.This congress is held annually in a country on the American continent, to bring Medjugorje closer to Spanish-speaking countries. Medjugorje is a town in Bosnia-Herzegovina that has been a Catholic pilgrimage site since the apparition of the Virgin Mary on Apparition Hill in 1981.

Religious fervor

The congress continues to incentivize prayer, fasting, experience of the sacraments and prayers for the priesthood and for peace. Unfortunately, the Bosnian War was an international conflict that took place in Bosnia-Herzegovina from April 6th, 1992 to December 14th, 1995.

On the site there is a statue of the “Queen of Peace” or “La Gospa” as they call “The Lady” in Croatian, which marks the site of the first apparition and another in front of the parish of Santiago.