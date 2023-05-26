“Let’s Go Sightseeing” Invites Costa Ricans to Go Out and Enjoy their own Country

With a renewed strategy, full of music, spectacular landscapes and with recommendations for traveling throughout the country, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) launched, starting this week, the new version of the 2023 campaign “Vamos a Turistear”(VAT).

Under the motto: “This is the country where you live, go out and meet it”, the ICT and the companies that make up the VAT platform invite you to do tourism throughout the national territory, to awaken that desire to enjoy multiple activities with friends, family, alone or as a couple, portraying the real experience that Ticos have when touring the country.

Beautiful Costa Rica

“Many times we forget how beautiful Costa Rica is and this campaign seeks to remind us of it, inviting Costa Ricans to do tourism, motivated by that much-needed contact with nature, that we enjoy gastronomy, culture, that we dare to continue discovering this natural paradise full of options for all tastes,” said Carolina Trejos, ICT Market Director.

The launch of the campaign also seeks to continue positioning the website www.vamosaturistear.com as the platform for content and valuable information, capable of bringing closer and connecting with Costa Rican tourists and boosting visits to the different regions of our country.

Music, images and recommendations for sightseeing

In order to achieve a more emotional effect and promote Costa Rican culture, the campaign’s audiovisuals use the song “False Step” as a soundtrack, by the national duo Chillax made up of brothers David and Diego Valverde, in which they talk about the transformative power of traveling, the importance of exploring, being dazzled by the landscapes of our country and its beautiful places.

The campaign images also show people of different generations and ages visiting Costa Rica in areas such as Herradura and Monteverde beaches, in Puntarenas; Cabuyal Beach and Ocotal Beach, in Guanacaste and San Ramón de Alajuela, as well as other destinations.

Together with this and with the goal of finding more inspiration to know or rediscover Costa Rica and make it easier for tourists to find information. Currently, the website vamosaturistear.com is on the air with valuable content on the places to visit and makes the entire collection of the ICT Cultural Tourist Guides available to download.

By the end of this month of May, a renovation in the visitor’s browsing experience is projected, which will include blogs related to the visitor’s places of interest, activities to do and a map to locate tourist companies by geolocation in areas such as the Chorotega Region, Brunca Region, Central Region, North Huetar Region and Atlantic Huetar Region.

A space will also be set up so that affiliated companies or companies interested in participating in the VAT platform can voluntarily include benefits and added values.