    If You Want to Apply For a US Visa Soon in Costa Rica, Pay Attention to this Change

    Starting next week, this change will come into effect.

    By TCRN STAFF
    If one of your plans is to apply for a US visa soon, you should take into account that starting next week there will be an important change for all those interested.It turns out that the price will now be high her, since as indicated by the United States Embassy in our country, the value will rise as of May 30th, and will go from $160 to $185.

    All the categories

    “The fee for business or tourist visitor visas (B1/B2 and BCC), and other non-petition based VINs, such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185. The fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (categories H, L, O, P, Q, and R) will increase from $190 to $205,” the embassy website says.

    On the other hand, those who request the investor visa or treaty applicants in a specialized occupation (category E), will suffer a greater increase since it will rise from $205 to $315.

    “The purpose of your intended travel and other facts will determine what type of visa is required under US immigration law. As a visa applicant, you will need to show that you meet all the requirements to receive the visa category you are applying for,” the website reads.

    Reason why we advise you if you have not completed the procedures, do them as soon as possible so that you can save those extra dollars that they are now going to charge.

