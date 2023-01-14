Lecanemab: The Keys to the Drug Against Alzheimer’s Approved In The United States

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved the use of lecanemab, a drug designed to stop the cognitive decline caused by Alzheimer’s. These are some key points.

This is the first treatment authorized by the US health authority for this purpose, and according to some academics it is expected that it will be fully approved in the coming months. The drug in question is a monoclonal antibody that is administered intravenously to patients.

According to the pharmaceutical companies behind lecanemab, Eisai (Tokyo) and Biogen (United Kingdom), once the drug reaches the brain, it has the ability to eliminate amyloid plaques that cause this aforementioned deterioration. In other words, the drug could drastically reduce or slow down the levels of affectation in patients with this disease, as well as the dementia that it produces.

Still being analyzed

In their second phase of study, the scientists found that lecanemab decreased these plaques in the brains of 856 patients, although whether it caused other types of alterations was not assessed. Although this revolutionary medication has been positively received, it remains to be verified if its benefits are maintained over time, and the adverse effects it may have.

