    Jury in Florida Will Investigate Manufacturers of Covid Vaccines for Side Effects

    Florida Governor Requested Jury Creation Citing Increased Heart-Related Deaths Among People Receiving Vaccine

    By TCRN STAFF
    Faced with possible irregularities related to the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asked the state Supreme Court for authorization to form a special jury to investigate the pharmaceutical companies that manufactured the doses.

    According to the New York Post newspaper, the governor made the request in early December, alleging that the possible side effects would have claimed the lives of dozens of people.

    He also mentioned that an analysis by the Florida Department of Health found an increase in the relative incidence of heart-related deaths in men 18 to 39 years of age, 28 days after vaccination.

    Taking into account the arguments, the Supreme Court informed that “a state grand jury will be incorporated without delay for a period of 12 calendar months, from the date of incorporation, with jurisdiction throughout the state of Florida.”

    Objectives

    The main objective will be: to investigate crimes, formulate accusations, make presentations and all the functions that the grand jury will have with respect to the crimes established in the document, according to the order of the Court.

    DeSantis defends that it is illegal to deceive and misrepresent, alluding to the effectiveness of drugs such as Coronavirus vaccines. The companies that will be investigated are Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, their executives and medical associations or organizations that were involved in the creation of the doses.

     

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaBeleida Delgado
