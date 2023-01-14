More
    Baldness: These Drinks Can Increase the Risk of Alopecia

    There is a relationship between drinks with added sugars and hair loss

    By TCRN STAFF
    Although hair loss is a completely natural and genetic process, some factors such as diet can influence its severity and speed, according to some researchers. Experts state that hair loss occurs mostly due to old age and health complications, and men are more prone to it in adulthood.

    However, a study from Tsinghua University (Beijing, China) stated that excessive intake of sugary drinks would be related to early hair loss in men. The research, published in the journal Nutrients, had a sample of 1,028 people between the ages of 18 and 45 in 31 provinces of China.

    Clear relationship

    Among the results, it was observed that there was a relationship between drinks with added sugars, such as teas, soft drinks, energy drinks, packaged juices and others, and hair loss. In fact, according to the researchers, 63% of young people and 49% of adults with a higher tendency to alopecia drank at least one of these drinks a day.

    Along these lines, the authors urged other studies to corroborate their results, taking into account that alopecia is a public health problem worldwide.

