An Area for Dogs and Cats that are Going to Travel is Installed at the Liberia Airport

The air terminal located in Liberia, Guanacaste Airport, inaugurated an area in its facilities for dogs and cats that are traveling. At this point the pets will be able to relieve themselves and drink water. It has synthetic grass, a cat litter box, a sewage waste grid, a drinking fountain, a space for the solid waste deposit, disposable bags and gel alcohol.

The space is 8.5 meters. It is located after the security inspection post, prior to the boarding romos. Its use is completely free and the animals must always be on a leash and in the company of the person with whom they make the flight.

Pets are well received

“We have created this special area for pets with the purpose of complementing the travel experience of our passengers. Your pets are well received at this airport and we seek to make the wait for the departure flight more bearable for the animals and their owners,” said the general manager of Guanacaste Airport, César Jaramillo.

During the day, the cleaning staff will check the area periodically and biodegradable odor and bacteria neutralizers will be applied. In addition, at the end of the day it will be washed.