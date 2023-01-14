More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    An Area for Dogs and Cats that are Going to Travel is Installed at the Liberia Airport

    Complementing the travel experience of passengers

    By Wilmer Useche
    8
    0

    Must Read

    Wilmer Useche

    The air terminal located in Liberia, Guanacaste Airport, inaugurated an area in its facilities for dogs and cats that are traveling. At this point the pets will be able to relieve themselves and drink water. It has synthetic grass, a cat litter box, a sewage waste grid, a drinking fountain, a space for the solid waste deposit, disposable bags and gel alcohol.

    The space is 8.5 meters. It is located after the security inspection post, prior to the boarding romos. Its use is completely free and the animals must always be on a leash and in the company of the person with whom they make the flight.

    Pets are well received

    “We have created this special area for pets with the purpose of complementing the travel experience of our passengers. Your pets are well received at this airport and we seek to make the wait for the departure flight more bearable for the animals and their owners,” said the general manager of Guanacaste Airport, César Jaramillo.

    During the day, the cleaning staff will check the area periodically and biodegradable odor and bacteria neutralizers will be applied. In addition, at the end of the day it will be washed.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/
    SourceJosue Alvarado
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Baldness: These Drinks Can Increase the Risk of Alopecia
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Baldness: These Drinks Can Increase the Risk of Alopecia

    Although hair loss is a completely natural and genetic process, some factors such as diet can influence its severity and speed
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »