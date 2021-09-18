Learn About the Properties of Tea and its Health Benefits

Black, green or white tea … the truth is that consuming a cup of this concoction has multiple benefits for our body because it contains antioxidants, reduces stress and lowers hypertension levels, among others. Drinking hot tea on a cold day can be more than comforting and brings a number of benefits, which we present below.

Antioxidants

Tea contains antioxidants that can help slow the aging process, regenerate and repair cells. Many studies suggest that antioxidants also help our bodies prevent cancer. They also help prevent diabetes, and there is some evidence to suggest that green tea may help reduce the risk of type two diabetes.

Immune system

It helps to strengthen the immune system since its flavonoid and vitamin H content assist the proper functioning of the body’s defenses and prevent cell damage. Black tea can reduce the effects of stress.

An Egyptian study on the effects of green tea on antibiotics, says that the tea serves to increase the effects of drugs to kill bacteria. A study that compared the immune activity levels of coffee drinkers versus tea drinkers found the latter to have up to five times higher immune levels.

Reduces cardiovascular accidents

Drinking tea prevents the formation of dangerous blood clots that are often the cause of strokes and heart attacks. It also helps lower blood pressure. If you drink it every day it helps reduce the risk of high blood pressure. Drinking two to three cups of tea a day reduces the risk of a heart attack by seventy percent.

Fight cavities

Believe it or not, drinking tea even reduces plaque bacteria, this because the compounds in tea are capable of reducing the acid of bacteria that cause cavities in the mouth. The tannins present in tea provide natural fluoride and protect tooth enamel from the effects of plaque on the teeth. The contribution of antioxidants prevents halitosis, especially if you opt for a herbal tea without sugar.

Keeps you hydrated

Drinking tea always keeps you hydrated. Every cup of tea you drink, especially varieties that have little or no caffeine. In addition, it helps in the digestion of the body, because tea has been used for thousands of years as a digestive after meals. Another of its benefits helps relieve stomach cramps.

No calories

If you want to take care of your diet and not gain weight, the ideal is to have a cup of tea without sugar or milk. Helps in reducing temporary fat. The antioxidants present especially in green tea are natural fat blockers, especially abdominal fat, and prevent its absorption.

Cognitive benefit

Green tea in particular has a type of antioxidant that stimulates the proper functioning of memory and protects the brain from the development of cognitive diseases such as Alzheimer’s.