Costa Rica is Recognized as the Best Health Destination in the World

Costa Rica was awarded as the Best International Health Destination in the first edition of the Healthy Places 2021 awards granted by the prestigious Men’s Health magazine in its Spanish version and aimed at the male public interested in destinations to enjoy a summer of health and well-being , always in search of a healthy lifestyle.

According to the organizers, our country was recognized as a “sustainable sanctuary and deserves the award because its settings are perfect for sports. In addition, it was highlighted that the country “brings together more than 6.5% of the world’s biodiversity and the advancement in sustainability policy and social progress makes this destination one of the most desirable in the world.”

The publication also highlighted the tropical forests, the coasts in the Caribbean and Pacific perfect for practicing all kinds of sports. Finally, they highlighted the new direct flights to San José that have been activated and the increase in frequencies, which they indicate makes us an “even more desirable destination”.

A sustainable destination

“We are very pleased with the recognition granted and this award confirms the positioning of Costa Rica as a sustainable sanctuary, a biosecure destination and with multiple alternatives to carry out wellness activities outdoors, in the middle of nature and reconnect with what is truly essential. ”Stated with notable pleasure Carolina Trejos, Marketing Director of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

Trejos added that the objective in the midst of this challenging current context is to continue making permanent efforts to maintain the connection with potential tourists interested in traveling to our country and from one of our main European source markets.

Award for a wellness sanctuary

The shortlist of finalist destinations in the category of Best International Health Destination was completed by Switzerland and Tokyo. Also as part of the selection process, consultation was made to more than 4000 readers also included other destinations such as New York, Hawaii, Maldives, Australia, Japan, Thailand, among others. The results revealed the winners in this first edition in eight categories: national destination, hotel, health services, sports and wellness services, restaurant, gym, clinic and international destination.