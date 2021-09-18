More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    The Total Annual Value of Costa Rica’s Natural Capital Is $ 14.5 Billion, 23% of the Country’s GDP

    According to an analysis by the Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN) of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP)

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    5
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    The Total Annual Value Of Costa Rica’s Natural Capital Is $ 14.5 Billion, 23% Of the Country’s GDP and the net present value of Costa Rica’s natural capital as a whole is $ 845 billion, according to the same study. To take a broader view, biodiversity is directly responsible for 11% of the world economy.

    According to the executive director of the National System of Conservation Areas, Rafael Gutiérrez, the value of Costa Rica’s biodiversity is not only measured in terms of ecotourism. “We must mention the role of biodiversity in the generation of construction materials, new medicines, and all kinds of products that we use every day,” he explained.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    A great vein of the economic wealth produced by the Costa Rican natural resource can also be seen in the more than 300 investigations a year that are authorized in Costa Rica “for the development of explorations and analyzes in various Protected Wild Areas in biology, ecology, monitoring , management, conservation and bioprospecting ”, reported Sinac.

    Great biodiversity

    It is important to remember that the last data tells us that Costa Rica maintains 4% of the planet’s biodiversity in a territory that barely represents 0.03% of the earth’s geoid, not only including the 51,100 km2 continental space, but also the 589,000 km2 of maritime space. Costa Rica is then one of the 20 countries with the greatest biodiversity in the world.

    Gutiérrez commented that the constant investigation of alternatives for the sustainable use of natural resources has been reactive and in some cases proactive. “Costa Rica is internationally recognized as a country with policies and customs that favor development that does not significantly affect the environment,” he concluded.

    Ecotourism

    According to Andrea Meza, Minister of Environment and Energy, ecotourism is the main source of foreign exchange in the country. “More than a million people visit Costa Rica each year to observe biodiversity, generating an important contribution to the Gross Domestic Product. Certainly, ecotourism is just one of the many uses for biodiversity”, informed the Minister.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMelissa López Cisneros
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Celebrates 200 Years Of Independent Life
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentGuillermo Agudelo -

    The Total Annual Value of Costa Rica’s Natural Capital Is $ 14.5 Billion, 23% of the Country’s GDP

    The Total Annual Value Of Costa Rica's Natural Capital Is $ 14.5 Billion, 23% Of the Country's GDP and...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER