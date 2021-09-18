Costa Rica Celebrates 200 Years Of Independent Life

The 200 years of independent life arrive in Costa Rica this Thursday, September 15th. The country celebrates its bicentennial amid a rebound in cases of the novel Coronavirus, which forced the Government of the Republic to tighten restrictions to prevent infections of the respiratory disease.

The state of emergency due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in which 5,851 deaths have been accumulated, have already ended any possibility of massive activity – meaning a concert or a play in a public square – so the commemorative events will be mostly representative and broadcast on social networks as well as the media.

Commemorations alrady have begun

The celebrations start at 6:00 p.m. with the intonation of the National Anthem and 30 minutes later a solemn session of the Governing Council began in the Municipality of Cartago. Later, the arrival of the independence torch from the Nicaraguan border to the old metropolis occurrs. The biker Kenneth Tencio Esquivel was in charge of lighting the cauldron in the Ruins, as a tribute to the national delegations that participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Carthaginian athlete received the torch from the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, who was accompanied by the first lady, Claudia Dobles Camargo, as well as the ministers of Public Education, Giselle Cruz Maduro, and of Culture and Youth, Sylvie Durán Salvatierra . Mayor Mario Redondo Quirós and deputies from the province also participated in the event.

Once he received the torch, Tencio Esquivel made a tour from the local government entrance to the historic structure accompanied by the gold medalist in the 200 meter sprint, Sherman Güity, the swimmer Camila Haase Quirós and the taekwondo athlete Neshy Lee Lindo.

Bicentennial

This September 15th, at 8:00 a.m. offerings are placed in front of the National Monument, in the National Park, in San José. An hour later, the civic act of the bicentennial takes place in the Plaza Juan Mora Fernández, in front of the National Theater.

At night, the Municipality of San José prepared an artistic show called “Costa Rica lives the Bicentennial”, which features a drone show, the participation of 80 actors and dancers, the National Symphony Orchestra as well as the municipal bands of San José, Acosta, Orotina and Zarcero. The event is broadcasted on national television and the city council’s social networks.