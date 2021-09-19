Carara National Park Obtains Certificate Of Tourism Sustainability

Carara National Park obtained the Certificate of Tourism Sustainability (CST) granted by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and, in addition becomes the second park to have this distinction after Manuel Antonio.

By having this certificate, this conservation area may be part of the ICT marketing strategies, obtain exemptions to participate in international fairs and may promote itself as a consolidated sustainable tourism product, generating a link to strengthen economic development, linkages and greater competitiveness.

TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here .

The evaluation takes into account aspects such as adequate business management, social, economic and cultural impact, and environmental impact in the category of protected areas. In the case of Carara National Park, it complied 100% with all the mandatory indicators in the aforementioned areas, presenting the evidence to the Technical Commission of the CST, who finally provided the certification, according to the ICT Department of Certifications and Tourism Social Responsibility.

Turning the concept of sustainability into something real, practical and necessary

The CST is a recognition that has as its fundamental purpose to turn the concept of sustainability into something real, practical and necessary in the context of the country’s tourism competitiveness, with a view to improving the way in which natural and social resources are used.

For Alberto López, General Manager of the ICT, Carara National Park shows that with teamwork between park rangers, administrative staff and visitors it is possible to have high levels of responsibility in all environmental management, as well as all the operation that encompasses the management of a conservation area.

“This year we celebrate National Parks Day by sending an effusive congratulation to the National System of Conservation Areas because a second National Park has obtained the Certificate of Tourism Sustainability granted by the Technical Verification Commission of the CST and we hope in the short and medium term keep adding more parks to this certification “concluded López.

The incomparable beauty of the “Rio de Lagartos”

The Carara National Park owes its name to an indigenous word Huetar that means “River of lizards” and is located between the cantons of Turrubares and Garabito just 90 minutes from San José, so it is easy to visit in one-day tours around its accessibility by Route 34.

In addition, it has the only transitional forest in the Central Pacific, which translates into diversity of flora and fauna, where species typical of dry and humid forests converge. In addition to the above, this national park is one of the favorite destinations for bird watchers due to its great diversity of species in which populations of the Scarlet Macaw stand out.

Universal access trail

Carara is the first conservation area in the country to have a universal access trail, so that all tourists can live the experience of being inside the forest with large trees and know the symbiotic relationship that exists between some of the species. Although it has 42 years of operation, it stands out for its constant innovation in environmental conservation issues for the enjoyment of tourists.

The National System of Conservation Areas began the process for Carara National Park to achieve this certificate on December 15, 2020 and culminated on August 19 with the granting of the Technical Verification Commission (CTV) of the basic CST in the category of Protected Wild Area. Currently there are more than 400 tourism companies with CST in Costa Rica and this certificate has achieved the recognition of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council.