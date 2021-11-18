More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Law to Attract Film Investments to Costa Rica Came Into Effect

    With this initiative it is expected to generate investment, productive chains and hiring of personnel to carry out film works

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In order to position the country as a filming destination for large, medium and small film and audiovisual companies, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada signed today the “Law to attract film investments in Costa Rica”, approved in the second debate by the Assembly Legislative, by 40 deputies, on October 12th.

    This initiative is expected to generate investment, production linkages and the hiring of personnel to carry out works. It also contemplates the exemption from income tax for those actors, producers, and foreign personnel who receive their payments abroad; temporary importation of equipment and spare parts for film and audiovisual production into the territory with suspension of all import taxes, as well as exemption from guarantee deposit, among others.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Economic revitalization

    “It translates into economic revitalization, both for the sector and Costa Rican professionals linked to filmmaking, as well as for those who are linked to the activity from many different angles: the person who prepares lunches for the production team, who attends, makeup and design, a driver who collaborates in the logistics and transfer of equipment and personnel, hotel occupancy, technological or post-production services, etc.”, said Sylvie Durán, Minister of Culture and Youth.

    It is estimated that Costa Rica has lost around $ 114 million in audiovisual projects in a period of 24 months, projects that were chosen by countries in which financial incentives were offered, according to José Castro, Costa Rica’s film commissioner.

    banner

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleA Dignified and Compassionate Death:Euthanasia and its Global Contradictions
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Law to Attract Film Investments to Costa Rica Came Into Effect

    "It translates into economic revitalization, both for the sector and Costa Rican professionals linked to filmmaking, as well as for those who are linked to the activity from many different angles
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER