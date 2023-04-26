More
    Juan Luis Guerra Confirms His Concert in Costa Rica for This Year

    The MEIC authorized this activity, which will be carried out with a capacity of 25,567 people

    The icon of Latin music, Juan Luis Guerra, arrives in Costa Rica to offer an expected concert on June 10th at the National Stadium. The MEIC authorized this activity, which will be carried out with a capacity of 25,567 people through Eticket.cr. Although it is not yet known with which tour the Dominican singer-songwriter will be present, his fans are already looking forward to his arrival.

    Guerra, known for his songs like “Bachata Rosa” and “Te Regalo Una Rosa”, has managed to transcend borders with his music and establish himself as one of the greatest Latin artists of all time.

    Great expectations

    The announcement of his concert in Costa Rica has generated great expectations in the public, who hope to know more details about the event. The date is already confirmed and the tickets will be available on the Eticket.cr platform, although more details about their sale are still unknown.

