More
    Search
    Featured Event
    Updated:

    Virtual Exhibition Highlights Cultural Wealth of Latin America and the Caribbean

    First virtual exhibition launched by the IDB covers topics such as climate change and gender equality

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    Virtual Exhibition Highlights Cultural Wealth of Latin America and the Caribbean

    Climate change, gender equality and the economic recovery of Latin America and the Caribbean are the themes covered by...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    One Of The Seven Costa Rican Wonders! Get To Know “Las Cortinas” Waterfall

    At the lost island of Jurassic Park, in the Siquirres mountains is “Las Cortinas Waterfall”, a waterfall of about...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Increase Your Vitamin D Levels By Eating Eggs

    With the confinement measures following COVID-19, people are less exposed to the sun and therefore produce less vitamin D3...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Climate change, gender equality and the economic recovery of Latin America and the Caribbean are the themes covered by the first virtual exhibition of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB): “Legacy”.

    Through their works, 17 artists from 12 countries highlighted in the artistic exhibition the diversity and cultural richness of the region, as well as that art is a powerful tool for social transformation.

    TIP: Sign up to our newsletter and get our latest Featured Event content straight to your inbox. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    “Thanks to a renewed acquisitions policy that focuses on emerging talent, with a focus on women, diversity and inclusion, we are able to present works that reflect the stories of artists of indigenous and African descent. The collection has increased the representation of female creators from 13% to 21% in the last 5 years,” explained Trinidad Zaldívar, head of the IDB’s Creativity and Culture Unit.

    Spectators will be able to visit the IDB Cultural Center

    For this exhibition, the IDB Cultural Center was virtually recreated, with which it is estimated that the creativity and talent of the artists will reach new audiences who wish to visit the center for free to see the new sample through this link.

    Among the emerging artists who contributed their works to this new collection are: Paulette Franceríes from Nicaragua, Darwin Fuentes from Ecuador, Mercedes De Haay from Venezuela, Mayara Nardo from Brazil and Lyann Leguisamo from Costa Rica.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest Featured Event content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleOne Of The Seven Costa Rican Wonders! Get To Know “Las Cortinas” Waterfall
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    Virtual Exhibition Highlights Cultural Wealth of Latin America and the Caribbean

    Climate change, gender equality and the economic recovery of Latin America and the Caribbean are the themes covered by...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    ICT and Wondermore Invite You to Rediscover Costa Rica in the First Tica Series for IMAX

    Featured Event TCRN STAFF -
    Starting on May 1st, we are going to “turistear” from a different perspective at Nova Cinemas with the launch of the series “Una Mirada...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Will Host an Event Aimed at Strengthening Entrepreneurship Ecosystems

    Featured Event TCRN STAFF -
    Organizations and professionals dedicated to the development and accompaniment of ventures in Latin America have a virtual appointment on May 13th, 14th, 17th and...
    Read more

    Works from Cuba, Guatemala, Panama and Puerto Rico will Compete in the International Costa Rica Film Festival

    Featured Event TCRN STAFF -
    Ten representative films of the new independent production from Central America and the Caribbean will compete for the main prize of the International Film...
    Read more

    Tico Reality Show “De.Mentes” Seeks Entrepreneurs for its Fourth Season

    Featured Event TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rican entrepreneurs in need of investment capital have until next Sunday, March 14th, to register as candidates and compete in the fourth season...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Don't miss out! Get our latest content straight to your inbox by signing up to our newsletter. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »